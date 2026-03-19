What is API automation?

This practice can be used for orchestrating end-to-end workflows, integrating data between systems, performing continuous monitoring, testing and more.



API automation serves to improve the consistency and efficiency of interactions between software systems by streamlining and executing predefined operations. By automating these interactions, organizations can reduce variability in execution, support a greater number of operations and provide a more consistent response time. This approach also enables faster processing of routine system events and helps ensure that interconnected applications operate in a more stable and coordinated manner.



A Fortune Business Insights report projects that by 2032, the API management market value is expected to reach USD 32.8 billion.1 As the API ecosystem grows, demand for dependable, high‑throughput API interactions is rising.



The next wave of this growth is being fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) systems that rely on APIs to retrieve data, invoke services and coordinate workflows. Two years ago, Gartner predicted that by 2026, more than 30% of the increase in API demand will come from AI tools that use large language models.2



“APIs are no longer backend plumbing. They are the connective tissue of modern business,” wrote Bryon Kataoka, CTO of the iSOA Group, in an IBM Community blog.3 Kataoka’s observation underscores how the increasing centrality of APIs is accelerating the need for API automation that can support these expanding, interconnected workloads.