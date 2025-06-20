What is an Apache server?

Apache controls interactions between web servers and browsers, enabling users to find web pages, HTML pages, images, text, videos and other kinds of content on the Internet. Released first in 1995, Apache played a critical role in the early development of the Internet, allowing people everywhere to build and host their own websites.

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) manages Apache. This nonprofit organization regularly updates the software to address a wide range of issues, including security, compatibility with new technologies, troubleshooting and more. Apache’s ability to quickly deliver static and dynamic content and power complex user interactions makes it a market leader in web hosting.

Today, Apache is one of the most popular web servers available. Many companies use Apache to power their core business processes and ensure that their website and web applications flourish. According to a recent report by W3Techs, a little more than a quarter of the world’s websites (26%) rely on Apache for their hosting needs.1