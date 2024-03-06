Apache Spark on IBM Power

Apache Spark is an open-source cluster computing framework optimized for extremely fast and large scale data processing. Developed in the AMPLab at UC Berkeley, Apache Spark can help reduce data interaction complexity, increase processing speed and enhance mission-critical applications with deep intelligence.
Apache Spark delivers 100x the performance of Apache Hadoop for certain workloads because of its advanced in-memory computing engine.
Apache Spark's Streaming and SQL programming models backed by MLlib and GraphX make it easier to build apps that exploit machine learning and graph analytics.
The OpenPOWER Foundation enables GPU, CAPI Flash, RDMA, FPGA acceleration and machine learning innovation optimizing performance for Apache Spark workloads.
