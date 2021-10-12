You've probably heard about the LAMP stack. Some of today’s most popular open source web applications—for example, WordPress and Drupal—all run on LAMP.



But LAMP has a lot more to its credit. It was one of the first open source software stacks for the web and remains one of the most common ways to deliver web applications. It is so widely used that you are likely to encounter it frequently during your career as you update or host existing applications. And it is considered by many to be the platform of choice for developing new custom web apps.

Stable, simple, powerful—these are words most often used to describe LAMP. All of this makes it well worth learning about and a valuable addition to any developer’s resume.