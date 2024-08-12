AIOps vs. MLOps: Harnessing big data for “smarter” ITOPs

AIOPs refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to enhance and automate various aspects of IT operations (ITOps).

AI technology enables computing devices to mimic the cognitive functions typically associated with human minds (learning, perceiving, reasoning and problem solving, for instance). And machine learning—a subset of AI—refers to a broad set of techniques for training a computer to learn from its inputs using existing data and one or more “training” methods (instead of being explicitly programmed). ML technologies help computers achieve artificial intelligence.

Consequently, AIOps is designed to harness data and insight generation capabilities to help organizations manage increasingly complex IT stacks.

MLOps is a set of practices that combines machine learning (ML) with traditional data engineering and DevOps to create an assembly line for building and running reliable, scalable, efficient ML models. It helps companies streamline and automate the end-to-end ML lifecycle, which includes data collection, model creation (built on data sources from the software development lifecycle), model deployment, model orchestration, health monitoring and data governance processes.

MLOps helps ensure that everyone involved—from data scientists to software engineers and IT personnel—can collaborate and continuously monitor and improve models to maximize their accuracy and performance.

Both AIOps and MLOps are pivotal practices for today’s enterprises; each one addresses distinct yet complementary ITOps needs. However, they differ fundamentally in their purpose and level of specialization in AI and ML environments.

Whereas AIOps is a comprehensive discipline that includes a variety of analytics and AI initiatives that are aimed at optimizing IT operations, MLOps is specifically concerned with the operational aspects of ML models, promoting efficient deployment, monitoring and maintenance.

Here, we’ll discuss the key differences between AIOps and MLOps and how they each help teams and businesses address different IT and data science challenges.