What is an AI search engine?

An AI search engine is a search tool powered by artificial intelligence technologies including natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and large language models (LLMs).
Unlike traditional search engines that focus on keyword-based indexing, AI search engines analyze the context, intent and semantics of queries to deliver personalized and highly relevant results. They interpret user input in a conversational way, going beyond simple keyword matching to analyze patterns and provide tailored responses.
AI search engines are designed to handle complex queries, follow-up questions and tasks requiring deeper contextual understanding. Their search capabilities and search features can process both structured and unstructured data, which means they can be used to support a wide range of applications.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Traditional search engines have relied on keyword-based indexing to match user queries with relevant results. While this approach is scalable and effective for straightforward searches, it has limitations. Results can often be generic, and personalization is minimal. Also, traditional search engines might not be able to process unstructured data or handle complex, conversational queries.
In contrast, AI-powered search engines use advanced algorithms to analyze context, intent and semantics. They are able to deliver high-quality results by using techniques such as vector embeddings (converting data such as text or images into number arrays for ML use). They also use semantic search (which understands meaning, not just keywords). This system makes AI search engines better suited for nuanced queries, follow-up questions and dynamic data environments.
Traditional search engines are now incorporating AI overviews that offer an AI-powered summary of key results. In addition, the nature of search-engine optimization (SEO) is changing. Instead of focusing solely on keyword density and backlink strategies, content creators must now consider how AI models interpret context, relevance and user intent.
AI search engines can improve the search experience by:
AI search engines function at the intersection of advanced machine learning, natural language processing and information retrieval systems. Their core components include:
AI search engines use vector embeddings to represent data semantically. These embeddings transform text, images or other types of input into high-dimensional vectors that encode relationships between concepts. This system enables semantic search, where the algorithm matches queries not just by keywords but by their conceptual meaning.
Nearest neighbor algorithms (NNA) help identify the most relevant results based on proximity in this vector space. These methods allow AI search engines to look through vast datasets efficiently, finding patterns and connections that would be impossible by using traditional indexing techniques.
Modern AI search engines are powered by transformer models like GPT (Generative Pretrained Transformer) and BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers.) These models analyze entire sentences or phrases at once, rather than one word at a time. This method allows them to understand the context and relationships between words more effectively and provide nuanced and personalized responses.
A key advancement in AI search engines is the integration of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). RAG combines the generative capabilities of LLMs with external knowledge bases or real-time data sources. When a query is submitted, the system retrieves relevant documents or data points, which are then boiled down into coherent and accurate responses by the generative AI model.
AI search engines are designed to handle massive amounts of data efficiently. To do this job, they use distributed indexing systems, which organizes information so that it is quick and easy to find. These systems combine traditional methods, like inverted indexing (creating lists of keywords), with newer techniques, such as vector-based search (which focuses on understanding the meaning behind the data).
To make searches even faster, AI search engines use optimization methods such as advanced algorithms and caching, which store frequently accessed information temporarily for quicker retrieval.
AI search engines frequently integrate with application programming interfaces (APIs) and external data sources to provide real-time updates. This capability is useful for applications that require dynamic and up-to-date information, such as financial markets or weather forecasts. The integration process involves connecting the search engine’s backend to external systems for seamless data use.
AI-powered search engines are versatile tools that can be used across many industries and use cases.
AI search engines enhance traditional web searches. They are ideal for users who want detailed, context-rich answers rather than a simple list of links. They might be useful for follow-up questions, multilayered queries or when exploring unfamiliar topics.
In e-commerce, AI search engines can analyze user behavior, preferences and purchase history to offer tailored results. Businesses turn to AI search engines when they need to enhance the shopping experience, boost sales through personalization or handle high volumes of search queries efficiently.
AI search engines power chatbots and virtual assistants, enabling businesses to automate customer support workflows. These tools can answer common inquiries, resolve issues and escalate complex problems to human agents when necessary.
In healthcare, AI search engines might assist professionals by retrieving relevant medical research, patient records or diagnostic information quickly and accurately. They can support healthcare professional by improving access to vast amounts of unstructured data, like research papers, docs or case studies.
Some organizations might use AI features to streamline internal knowledge management. They are especially useful in businesses that have large, decentralized datasets that employees need to access quickly for specific information.
Some of the best AI search engines include:
Benefits of AI search engines include:
AI search engines deliver more precise results by understanding the context and intent behind queries.
Users spend less time sifting through irrelevant results.
Recommendations and responses are tailored to individual preferences and behaviors.
AI search engines can handle massive datasets and scale as the data grows.
Continuing advancements in AI transparency, data governance and model training address many of these limitations. As the technology evolves, collaboration between stakeholders is key to building more accurate, fair and privacy-conscious AI search engines.
Gain unique insights into the evolving landscape of ABI solutions, highlighting key findings, assumptions and recommendations for data and analytics leaders.
Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
Learn how an open data lakehouse approach can provide trustworthy data and faster analytics and AI projects execution.
Connect your data and analytics strategy to business objectives with these 4 key steps.
To thrive, companies must use data to build customer loyalty, automate business processes and innovate with AI-driven solutions.
Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.
Introducing Cognos Analytics 12.0, AI-powered insights for better decision-making.
To thrive, companies must use data to build customer loyalty, automate business processes and innovate with AI-driven solutions. Make better decisions faster with IBM Cognos Analytics.