What is AI pair programming?

Coding tools that go beyond the simple command line were used even in the early days of computing, but it wasn’t until the 1990s and the ubiquity of the PC that visually rich coding environments with menus and toolbars were possible. In the following decades, these tools became more sophisticated to manage the growing complexity of code and the size of codebases.

Before the generative AI revolution of the 2020s, these coding tools were limited to rules-based automations and analysis. They lacked the deep understanding of code that was later made possible by AI. Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code (VS Code) is an example of a popular coding environment that offered such useful tools during this period.

The modern era of AI coding assistance began in 2021 with the release of GitHub Copilot, one of the first popular tools capable of generating code from natural-language prompts or partially written programs. The field expanded rapidly in late 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT, which focused on a more conversational experience.

During the same period, Amazon CodeWhisperer brought AI-powered code generation to AWS developers. In 2023, Cursor introduced an AI-first code editor that embedded conversational assistance directly into the development environment. Anthropic followed with Claude Code in 2025, an agentic coding assistant. Coding agents can not only generate code, but can perform tasks autonomously in codebases. IBM Bob is an example of the next phase of these tools—it extends AI assistance beyond coding itself to the full scope of enterprise software engineering workflows.

Today’s AI coding assistants are powered by large language models (LLMs) which use machine learning to generate new code based on their training data. This training data is made up of massive amounts of real-world code, giving AI-assistants enough domain knowledge to serve as competent pair programming partners.

Today, a coder can simply ask the assistant to perform tasks in natural language, and the AI behaves as a copilot, performing entire workflows or even developing apps from a single prompt. Most coding assistance, however, is a more iterative process involving human and AI collaboration. AI pair programming has rapidly become, in just a few years, a new standard mode of software development.