What is pair programming?

Pair programming is a software development practice where two programmers collaborate in real-time on the same task. Typically, one programmer provides oversight and strategic guidance while the other is actively writing code. This approach has been a staple of agile teams for years and has since evolved into AI-assisted forms where developers work alongside intelligent coding agents that can write and review every line of code as they go.
The concept of pair programming likely emerged organically in different places as developers naturally pulled over a colleague to their workstation to work through a tricky problem. The practice was first formally documented in 1995, when Jim Coplien described “Developing in Pairs” in Pattern Languages of Program Design, and had been discussed in computer science research as early as 1991.1
Pair programming gained real traction in the late 1990s when it was formalized as a core practice of Extreme Programming (XP). XP was a methodology developed by software engineer Kent Beck that was later adopted more broadly across agile software development. His 1990 book Extreme Programming Explained made the case that pairing can improve code quality and accelerate developer learning.2
The research backed it up: the same year, a landmark study at the University of Utah found that pair programmers took 15% more developer hours than solo programmers but produced code with 15% fewer bugs.3
Today, pair programming is recognized as an intentional practice rather than a necessity. Teams reach for it deliberately to improve code quality, tackle complex problems and share knowledge across the codebase. What began as “help me out of this tricky part” evolved into a proven methodology for building better software.
At its core, pair programming involves two people working at one computer. One person, called the driver, types the code and focuses on the immediate implementation details: getting the syntax right, handling the current function and making the code work.
The other person, called the navigator, takes a more proactive role as they think through the implementation as the work happens. They ask questions, spot issues and think ahead about design choices, edge cases and whether the solution is heading in the right direction.
In practice, both developers constantly talk through decisions rather than sticking rigidly to their roles. The navigator might ask: “Does this function handle null inputs?” or “Should we extract this into a separate module?” The driver might pause and say, “Is there a simpler way to structure this?”
This continuous dialogue is what makes pair programming effective—it’s less about fixed roles and more about shared understanding and problem-solving in real-time. Pairs typically switch roles to stay engaged and maintain shared ownership of the code.
Pair programming can happen in person, where both developers share a physical workstation, or through remote pair programming by using screen sharing and communication tools like Visual Studio Code’s Live Share plug-in.
Regardless of the setup, the success of pair programming depends on constant communication and genuine collaboration. Some teams practice variations like ping-pong pairing (often used with test-driven development) where one developer writes a failing test, and the other writes the implementation needed to make it pass. The process then repeats, creating a natural rhythm for collaboration and role switching.
Organizations turn to pair programming for reasons that mostly center on code quality and knowledge management.
Code review happens synchronously so bugs and design issues are caught as they emerge rather than days or weeks later. Two sets of eyes on the same problem naturally reduce uncertainties and strengthen solutions. This logic is the same logic behind the DevOps four-eyes principle, where a second reviewer before anything reaches production isn’t bureaucracy, but a forcing function for catching what solo focus misses.
This method often leads to more stable deployments, fewer production defects and greater confidence when releasing changes to critical systems or customer-facing applications.
Knowledge sharing is another major driver. In traditional solo development, expertise quietly silos. One person becomes the de facto owner of the system, and that knowledge becomes increasingly difficult to transfer as the codebase grows. Pair programming disrupts this pattern organically. As developers work together during pair programming sessions, they share knowledge about techniques, tools and domain expertise leading to better solutions and more resilient teams.
For complex problems, the returns are especially clear. Sophisticated architectural decisions, intricate algorithms or unfamiliar technology all benefit from having a second mind in the room. The collaborative problem-solving and teamwork allow the pair to bounce ideas off each other, challenge assumptions, pressure-test reasoning and identify implementation risks before they reach production. This collaboration reduces the likelihood of rework later in the development lifecycle.
It also accelerates onboarding for new team members. Junior developers learn by doing, absorbing technical patterns and institutional knowledge through direct collaboration rather than working through documentation in isolation. Over time, this method shortens ramp-up periods and helps organizations build engineering teams with more shared context and consistency.
Research from Google’s DORA program highlights that collaborative development practices can improve software delivery performance and high-quality outcomes.4 The key benefits of pair programming include:
Pair programming works best when applied selectively: the right situation, the right people and genuine willingness from both developers.
AI pair programming applies the same collaborative principles of traditional pair programming to human-AI collaboration. Modern AI coding assistants like IBM Bob™, GitHub Copilot (developed by Microsoft) and Cursor function as intelligent coding partners, working alongside developers to write, review and improve code.
The dynamic mirrors traditional pair programming roles. The developer typically acts as navigator, providing direction and intent: “Create a function that validates email addresses” or “Refactor this code to improve performance.” The AI acts as a driver, generating code based on those specifications. The developer then reviews the AI’s output, catches potential issues and guides refinements. All this effort maintains the continuous review cycle that makes pair programming effective.
Like human pair programming, the roles can be fluid. Developers might write code while the AI suggests improvements, flags potential bugs or recommends better approaches. The AI can also generate tests, write documentation or refactor existing code while the developer focuses on architecture and design decisions.
While AI can generate code quickly, developers provide essential judgement that AI cannot replicate like understanding business requirements, making architectural tradeoffs, evaluating security implications and maintaining code quality standards. The most effective approach combines AI’s speed with human oversight.
Pair programming remains a powerful practice for building better software, whether practiced between two developers or with AI assistance. The core insight persists that collaboration catches what solo work misses. Used strategically, it delivers higher-quality code and shared understanding.
The key is knowing when to pair and when to work solo, treating it as one approach among many rather than a universal mandate. As AI coding assistants become more capable, they extend those collaborative benefits to everyday development work, but the human judgement that makes pair programming effective remains irreplaceable.
1 Agile Alliance, “Pair Programming,” last modified March 8, 2023, https://agilealliance.org/glossary/pair-programming/.
2 Beck, Kent. Extreme programming explained: embrace change. Addison-Wesley Professional, 2000.
3 Williams, Laurie, Robert R. Kessler, Ward Cunningham, and Ron Jeffries. “Strengthening the case for pair programming.” IEEE software 17, no. 4 (2000): 19-25.
4 Google Cloud and DORA, *2025 State of AI-Assisted Software Development* (Google, 2025).
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