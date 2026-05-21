What is pair programming?

The concept of pair programming likely emerged organically in different places as developers naturally pulled over a colleague to their workstation to work through a tricky problem. The practice was first formally documented in 1995, when Jim Coplien described “Developing in Pairs” in Pattern Languages of Program Design, and had been discussed in computer science research as early as 1991.1

Pair programming gained real traction in the late 1990s when it was formalized as a core practice of Extreme Programming (XP). XP was a methodology developed by software engineer Kent Beck that was later adopted more broadly across agile software development. His 1990 book Extreme Programming Explained made the case that pairing can improve code quality and accelerate developer learning.2

The research backed it up: the same year, a landmark study at the University of Utah found that pair programmers took 15% more developer hours than solo programmers but produced code with 15% fewer bugs.3

Today, pair programming is recognized as an intentional practice rather than a necessity. Teams reach for it deliberately to improve code quality, tackle complex problems and share knowledge across the codebase. What began as “help me out of this tricky part” evolved into a proven methodology for building better software.