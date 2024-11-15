What is AI in insurance?

AI in insurance is the use of artificial intelligence, automation and other advanced technologies to improve coverage and service delivery in the insurance industry.

Like other financial service industries, the insurance sector requires a large amount of data. This data helps carriers decide what insurance to give to which people and which premiums they should charge. Artificial intelligence can improve providers’ decision-making capabilities, driving increased care to their customers while improving their bottom lines.

The insurance industry has always made extensive use of data and algorithms, such as in the calculation of insurance premiums and processing personal and non-personal data in the underwriting process to assess risks and price insurance policies. But AI enhances those capabilities at increased scale and speed.

The rise of insurtech companies that use new technologies to serve customers can either provide services to legacy providers or challenge them for business.

AI-powered technologies can help organizations that are deploying insurance to individuals and companies alike. As such, insurance providers and other organizations within the insurance ecosystem should consider developing several AI-driven initiatives to realize the benefits of this powerful technology.