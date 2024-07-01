The risk associated with the adoption of AI in insurance can be separated broadly into two categories—technological and usage.

Technological risk—data confidentiality

The chief technological risk is the matter of data confidentiality. AI development has enabled the collection, storage, and processing of information on an unprecedented scale, thereby becoming extremely easy to identify, analyze, and use personal data at low cost without the consent of others. The risk of privacy leakage from interaction with AI technologies is a major source of consumer concern and mistrust.

The advent of generative AI, where the AI manipulates your data to create new content, provides an additional risk to corporate data confidentiality. For example, feeding a generative AI system such as Chat GPT with corporate data to produce a summary of confidential corporate research would mean that a data footprint would be indelibly left on the external cloud server of the AI and accessible to queries from competitors.

Technological risk—security

AI algorithms are the parameters that optimizes the training data that gives the AI its ability to give insights. Should the parameters of an algorithm be leaked, a third party may be able to copy the model, causing economic and intellectual property loss to the owner of the model. Additionally, should the parameters of the AI algorithm model may be modified illegally by a cyber attacker, it will cause the performance deterioration of the AI model and lead to undesirable consequences.

Technological risk—transparency

The black-box characteristic of AI systems, especially generative AI, renders the decision process of AI algorithms hard to understand. Crucially, the insurance sector is a financially regulated industry where the transparency, explainability and auditability of algorithms is of key importance to the regulator.

Usage risk—inaccuracy

The performance of an AI system heavily depends on the data from which it learns. If an AI system is trained on inaccurate, biased, or plagiarized data, it will provide undesirable results even if it is technically well-designed.

Usage risk—abuse

Though an AI system may be operating correctly in its analysis, decision-making, coordination, and other activities, it still has the risk of abuse. The operator use purpose, use method, use range, and so on, could be perverted or deviated, and meant to cause adverse effects. One example of this is facial recognition being used for the illegal tracking of people’s movement.

Usage risk—over-reliance

Over-reliance on AI occurs when users start accepting incorrect AI recommendations—making errors of commission. Users have difficulty determining appropriate levels of trust because they lack awareness of what the AI can do, how well it can perform, or how it works. A corollary to this risk is the weakened skill development of the AI user. For instance, a claims adjuster whose ability to handle new situations, or consider multiple perspectives, is deteriorated or restricted to only cases to which the AI also has access.