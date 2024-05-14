Lesage points to two projects as examples. In the first, he and his team were asked how the company’s mainframe applications would need to change in the rare (but not unheard of) case of interest rates going to zero or even negative. “Our developers used ADDI to find complex connections between a variety of investment and insurance applications,” says Lesage. “It took us 50% less time than a line-by-line code search.”

The second, more common example was a change to the COBOL compiler that was connected to over 100 programs running on the IBM zSystems. “In addition to identifying where the connections were in the code, the developers needed to know whether the changes followed COBOL’s rules-based restriction. Using ADDI enabled us to reduce analysis time by 35%.”

Another benefit of using ADDI is to be able to understand the use and dependencies within the JCL and batch scheduler information. “Historically, none of our developers had the ability to generate job graphs,” he notes. “The fact that we were able to inject our scheduling information into ADDI and generate graphs was a totally new. It added to the overall improvement in the efficiency of our team.”

In the big strategic picture, Sun Life’s adoption of ADDI represents an important step in the company’s mainframe modernization journey, and in the transformation of its development processes through DevOps practices. To Lesage, the biggest impact of automated application discovery is the time required to get new digital capabilities into the hands of clients. “Time to market is critical to going up against digital competitors and to meeting client’s expectations,” Lesage explains. “What we’ve done shows that with DevOps tools like ADDI, the mainframe can be just as quick as distributed environments. We can adapt to what’s coming, provide clients with a good digital experience and not having to move off the mainframe to do it.”

In addition to changing the way app development is done at Sun Life, mainframe DevOps tools like ADDI are also beginning to change mindsets. Developers, for example, are excited about the visual capabilities of ADDI. Lesage notes that “it’s helping us get to the point where we’re not afraid of the workforce challenges anymore.”

But, he adds, perhaps the most profound shift caused by ADDI is in the way the senior executives see mainframes in the equation of digital transformation. “Our executives recognize the importance of modernizing our mainframes because of how much we have invested in them, because of their security, and because they tie into our cloud strategy,” Lesage explains. “We see tools like ADDI changing our conversation about mainframes, and making them an integral part of our tools going forward.”