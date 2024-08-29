Is artificial intelligence relevant to insurance?

The insurance industry has always made extensive use of data and algorithms, such as in the calculation of insurance premiums. The insurance business model itself is predicated on the use of mathematical and statistical methods to process personal and non-personal data to underwrite risks and price insurance policies, to quantify losses, to pay customers’ claims, and to identify and prevent insurance fraud. The impact of AI, both Discriminative and Generative, has immediate and long-term effects on the business of insurance.

The deployment of AI can help insurers in multiple aspects, from underwriting to claims, customer service and fraud prevention. Below are some typical use cases that demonstrate the primary impact on the automation of internal processes and on improved customer service.

Customer service and conversational AI

This is an area where insurers are most advanced in their early adoption of AI. Conversational AI, based on natural language processing, can interpret spoken and written human language and respond accordingly. It offers customers and the insurer’s system to interact in a human-like manner. Chatbots and voice assistants are already offering round-the-clock service whilst maintaining quality of service. We will continue to see more advanced and specialised conversational AI developed to handle more complex dialogue, particularly in claims handling. Generative AI will make the conversations more expedient and relevant.

Claims automation

AI tools in the claims handling process can expedite the handling of claims and lead to faster settlement. AI’s Image recognition can automatically read, interpret, and process documents and images (e.g., extracting information from medical records, recognizing vehicle types or evaluating damage). By collecting large amounts of historical data, Discriminative AI can be used to make plausibility assessments and ensure quality and uniformity in the adjusting process. Complimentarily, Generative AI will be able to help the adjustor summarise the data and generate a preliminary report.

Fraud detection

AI can be used to analyse large amounts of data from multiple sources to spot unusual patterns as an indication of fraud. Pattern recognition on vehicle damage data can be used to detect cases of fraud. It can also detect manipulated images that would raise suspicion.

Pricing and underwriting

AI offers new possibilities in the pricing and product design of insurers. With the combination of data, new risk characteristics can be developed to provide more accurate insurance cover. With the willingness and consent to share one’s private data, products can be tailored more precisely for each customer.

For example, the increasing availability of medical data, in combination with medical progress now makes it possible to offer term life insurance for people with serious pre-existing conditions. Leveraging Generative AI’s ability, a unique and personal life insurance policy can be underwritten with contributions from personal medical data. Beyond medical data, other public data such as meteorological data, using AI’s ability to process large data is having an effect on property insurance.