A guide to AI customer service chatbots

A customer service chatbot refers to an automated software application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to simulate human conversation and assist customers with their inquiries. These digital assistants operate through text or voice interfaces.

The best AI customer service chatbots automate support at scale across websites, mobile apps, SMS messaging platforms and social media channels. These chatbots provide quick, consistent responses to customer queries, encouraging self-service interactions. With careful design and intention, businesses stand to significantly reduce operational costs, gain a better understanding of their client base and improve the customer experience by using these tools.

Unlike traditional customer service that relies solely on human agents, chatbots handle multiple conversations simultaneously and operate around the clock. Modern customer service chatbots range from simple rule-based systems following predetermined scripts to sophisticated AI-powered assistants capable of understanding context, learning from interactions and handling complex customer needs.

Generally, customer service chatbots enhance the customer experience by reducing wait times and providing immediate assistance for common questions. They serve as the first point of contact in many customer service operations, efficiently triaging inquiries and resolving straightforward issues, freeing human agents to focus on scenarios requiring nuance. For example, Camping World’s virtual assistant, “Arvee,” increased customer engagement by 40% across all platforms and decreased wait times to only 33%.

Increasingly, consumers expect the speed and convenience of these technologies: According to the consultancy McKinsey, two thirds of millennials expect real-time customer service, while three-quarters of customers overall expect consistent cross-channel service experiences. Gartner predicted that agentic AI, combined with conversational AI chatbots, would autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues without human intervention by 2029. This advancement is expected to lead to a 30% reduction in businesses’ operational costs.

Well-designed chatbots stand to transform a business’ customer service operations. But poorly designed or unevenly trained chatbots leave customers frustrated and harm a brand’s reputation. For instance, recent changes to Shopify’s customer service chatbot reportedly enraged vendors on the website, underlining the necessity of contextually appropriate bots.

Given the vast number of use cases chatbots, AI-driven intelligent technologies have quickly become standard across channels. For example, in one recent study, every business leader surveyed by the IBM Institute for Business Value indicated their organization planned to use AI in customer service. Of those surveyed, 67% said they’d already begun.