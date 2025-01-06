AI: operational excellence support for IRCEM's customer relationships

In the personal assistance sector, the need for information from clients is growing - and information is part of IRCEM's mission.

Firstly, because both employers and employees are private individuals. Unlike companies, then, there is a need for increased support because neither of them are experts in regulation.

Secondly, because pension, provident and insurance issues are complex and subject to many changes – and the pandemic has only accentuated this complexity.

"To meet all these demands, we had already made a significant effort to document our sites", says Ludovic Decarpigny, IRCEM's Transverse IT Service Manager, "but we found that these documentations were not consulted enough... Already a partner of IRCEM in terms of infrastructure, IBM offered to support us on this subject in a different way from traditional ESNs." IBM Cloud Expert Labs (formerly IBM Garage for Cloud), an innovation center working in agile co-creation on cutting-edge technologies, took up the challenge.

Design Thinking sessions were first organized to identify how to better respond to customer requests: either by enabling them to easily find answers themselves, or by enabling IRCEM to respond more accurately and quickly. "We didn't know about Design Thinking until 2018," recalls Ludovic Decarpigny, "about ten people took part, from customer relations professionals to the company's IT specialists. All the ideas discussed were presented. It wasn't just about technology, the innovations also concerned organizational changes on which the operational and IT managers found themselves in agreement".