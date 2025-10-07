AI shops, so you don’t drop

OpenAI’s news comes on the heels of Google’s recently launched Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), a new framework that lets AI agents make payments securely on a shopper’s behalf and is backed by over 60 tech and payments partners such as Salesforce, Dell, Mastercard and PayPal. Not to be outdone, OpenAI launched its own protocol -- Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP) alongside the option to buy in ChatGPT. ACP is currently powered by Stripe payments ACP is currently powered by Stripe payments, but the protocol is open source, so a merchant could technically use any payment processor.

So what is going on in this agentic commerce land-grab? IBM’s Principal Research Scientist, Kaoutar El Maghraoui, said in some ways OpenAI is trying to leapfrog past Google and get the “first mover advantage” with agentic AI commerce.

“OpenAI is trying to own the user experience, control the transaction and become the front door to commerce, which is, of course, a threat to Amazon,” said Kaoutar El Magrahoui in a recent Mixture of Experts episode. “Meanwhile, Google is setting standards and trying to be the protocol player here.”

In these early days of agent commerce, it’s unclear, for example, who is responsible if ChatGPT goes rogue. “It will be interesting to see how the credit card companies work out refuted transactions made by ChatGPT,” said Kate Soule, Director of Technical Project Management at IBM in Mixture of Experts. “Does that count as a fraudulent transaction?”