Top ways to deliver good customer service

In a highly competitive market for consumer attention, customer service can be a great way for companies to differentiate themselves from competitors.

Companies that are truly customer-centric, meaning that they listen to their customers, see 1.6x more growth, according to Gartner1 (link resides outside of IBM.com). Viewed another way, studies have shown that poor customer service2 (link resides outside ibm.com) is the biggest reason customers leave.

Meeting customer needs is incredibly valuable to a company’s bottom line, as it improves customer loyalty and retention. Poor customer service, on the other hand, creates significant challenges. It requires three new customers to replace the value of one lost existing customer, according to McKinsey3 (link resides outside of IBM.com). Customer service can be integral to customer satisfaction, which can lead to customer retention. It can also encourage those loyal customers to engage word-of-mouth, leading to referrals.

Providing an excellent customer service experience requires a well-constructed strategy, investment in resources and training, and the right approach to problem-solving tactics. Any modern customer experience strategy should also include a customer service strategy that uses customer data to meet customer expectations.