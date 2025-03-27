Why cloud-native core banking is the future of legacy systems

The UK banking sector is at a crossroads. Customer demands for real-time, personalized services are surging, regulatory frameworks such as open banking are tightening and fintech disruptors are rewriting the rules of engagement. At the heart of this transformation lies the core banking system—a linchpin that determines whether institutions thrive or stagnate. For decades, banks have relied on legacy systems designed for a pre-digital era. These rigid, on-premises platforms, though once revolutionary, now hinder innovation, scalability and competitiveness. The solution? A strategic shift to cloud-native core banking, a reimagined approach that unlocks agility and resilience and puts the customer at the center.
Legacy core banking systems were built for a world where transactions were batch-processed, customer interactions were branch-centric, and data was stored in silos. Today, these systems struggle to support real-time payments, AI-driven insights or seamless omnichannel experiences. Incremental upgrades—such as adding application programming interfaces (APIs) or middleware—have provided temporary relief but fail to address systemic limitations.
Consider this: according to recent research, 55% of banks cite legacy systems as the top barrier to transformation. The cost of maintaining outdated systems consumes up to 70% of IT budgets, leaving little room for strategic investments. Meanwhile, digital-native challengers such as Revolut and Starling Bank are capturing market share by leveraging cloud-native agility.
The message is clear: Modernization isn’t optional—it’s existential.
Cloud-native architectures represent a paradigm shift, enabling banks to:
Let’s discuss the ways leading institutions are already leveraging cloud-native strategies to overcome legacy constraints:
Take, for example, Santander. Its Gravity initiative exemplifies progressive modernization. By migrating noncore functionalities (for example, payments, fraud detection) to cloud-native microservices, the bank has reduced reliance on its legacy core while maintaining stability. The result? Real-time fraud detection, personalized financial advice and a 40% reduction in infrastructure costs. This approach aligns with hybrid cloud best practices, balancing innovation with regulatory compliance.
Meanwhile, partnering with IBM, PNC Bank built a cloud-native, event-driven architecture to unify data across channels. Customers now receive instant updates on transactions, rewards and balances, boosting satisfaction by 30%. This transformation also streamlined backend operations, cutting manual reconciliations by 50%.
Despite the benefits, modernization poses challenges, such as:
A phased approach mitigates these risks. For example, hollowing out the core—migrating noncritical functions first—allows banks to test cloud capabilities without disrupting operations.
Successful modernization requires a tailored roadmap: Modernizing a core banking system is not a one-size-fits-all process. Every financial institution operates within its own unique ecosystem, shaped by legacy systems, regulatory requirements, customer expectations and strategic objectives.
This complexity underscores the need for a tailored roadmap —a strategic framework that aligns modernization efforts with the institution’s specific needs and long-term vision. A well-crafted roadmap ensures that banks can navigate the challenges of migration without disrupting operations or compromising compliance. It also provides clarity on priorities, timelines and resource allocation, enabling a phased approach that minimizes risk while delivering incremental value.
By breaking down the modernization process into manageable steps, banks can transition to a cloud-native core in a way that balances innovation, stability and cost-efficiency.
By incorporating these strategies into a tailored roadmap, banks can modernize their core systems in a way that drives innovation, reduces costs and enhances customer satisfaction—all while maintaining operational stability and regulatory compliance. The transition to cloud-native core banking is not just a technological shift; it’s a strategic imperative for institutions looking to thrive in an increasingly digital-first economy.
AI and automation are revolutionizing core banking modernization by enabling smarter, faster and more efficient operations.
These technologies transform cloud-native cores into intelligent engines that not only streamline processes but also enhance decision-making and customer experiences. By embedding AI-driven insights and automation into the fabric of banking operations, institutions can unlock new levels of agility, accuracy and resilience.
IBM’s cloud-based business architectures highlight how AI-driven cores can boost operational efficiency by 40%. By integrating AI and automation into their modernization strategies, banks can future-proof their operations, delivering seamless customer experiences while maintaining robust security and compliance.
IBM Consulting provides the expertise, frameworks and ecosystem collaborations required to navigate this journey with confidence. With cloud-native architectures and resilience-focused modernization, banks can achieve a future-ready core banking environment that enables continuous innovation, operational efficiency and superior customer experiences.
IBM brings extensive expertise to guide banks through modernization:
The shift to cloud-native core banking is inevitable.
By adopting a structured approach to transformation—leveraging ISV solutions, harnessing the power of automation and AI, and aligning modernization efforts with strategic business goals—banks can future-proof their operations. This approach helps drives competitive advantage in an increasingly digital-first economy. Institutions that delay risk losing relevance, as early adopters are poised to dominate the digital landscape. By embracing progressive modernization, partnering with ISVs, and leveraging IBM Consulting’s expertise, banks can secure their place in the future without compromising stability, security or compliance.
