Why cloud-native core banking is the future of legacy systems

27 March 2025

Authors

Nick Levy

Client Partner, Financial Service, IBM

The UK banking sector is at a crossroads. Customer demands for real-time, personalized services are surging, regulatory frameworks such as open banking are tightening and fintech disruptors are rewriting the rules of engagement. At the heart of this transformation lies the core banking system—a linchpin that determines whether institutions thrive or stagnate. For decades, banks have relied on legacy systems designed for a pre-digital era. These rigid, on-premises platforms, though once revolutionary, now hinder innovation, scalability and competitiveness. The solution? A strategic shift to cloud-native core banking, a reimagined approach that unlocks agility and resilience and puts the customer at the center.

3D design of balls rolling on a track

The urgent need for core banking reinvention  

Legacy core banking systems were built for a world where transactions were batch-processed, customer interactions were branch-centric, and data was stored in silos. Today, these systems struggle to support real-time payments, AI-driven insights or seamless omnichannel experiences. Incremental upgrades—such as adding application programming interfaces (APIs) or middleware—have provided temporary relief but fail to address systemic limitations. 

Consider this: according to recent research, 55% of banks cite legacy systems as the top barrier to transformation. The cost of maintaining outdated systems consumes up to 70% of IT budgets, leaving little room for strategic investments. Meanwhile, digital-native challengers such as Revolut and Starling Bank are capturing market share by leveraging cloud-native agility.

The message is clear: Modernization isn’t optional—it’s existential. 

Why cloud-native is the future of core banking  

Cloud-native architectures represent a paradigm shift, enabling banks to: 

  1. Scale effortlessly
    Elastic cloud infrastructure allows banks to handle transaction spikes during events such as Black Friday sales or tax season without downtime. For example, a UK retail bank reduced latency by 60% after migrating payment processing to a cloud-native core. 

  2. Accelerate innovation
    Modular, API-first designs enable seamless integration with fintech partners, open banking ecosystems and AI tools, and reduces time-to-market for new products from months to weeks. 

  3. Enhance security and compliance
    Distributed cloud environments offer built-in redundancy and advanced threat detection. Banks can also automate compliance reporting, ensuring adherence to regulations such as GDPR and PSD2. 

  4. Optimize costs
    A “pay-as-you-go” cloud model shifts spending from fixed infrastructure costs to variable operational expenses, freeing capital for innovation. 

How banks are solving real-world challenges  

Let’s discuss the ways leading institutions are already leveraging cloud-native strategies to overcome legacy constraints: 

Take, for example, Santander. Its Gravity initiative exemplifies progressive modernization. By migrating noncore functionalities (for example, payments, fraud detection) to cloud-native microservices, the bank has reduced reliance on its legacy core while maintaining stability. The result? Real-time fraud detection, personalized financial advice and a 40% reduction in infrastructure costs. This approach aligns with hybrid cloud best practices, balancing innovation with regulatory compliance. 

Meanwhile, partnering with IBM, PNC Bank built a cloud-native, event-driven architecture to unify data across channels. Customers now receive instant updates on transactions, rewards and balances, boosting satisfaction by 30%. This transformation also streamlined backend operations, cutting manual reconciliations by 50%. 

The roadblocks: Addressing complexity and risk  

Despite the benefits, modernization poses challenges, such as: 

  • Legacy entanglement: Decades-old systems are intertwined with thousands of applications, making migration complex. 
  • Regulatory scrutiny: Shifting data to the cloud requires watertight compliance frameworks. 
  • Cultural resistance: Teams accustomed to legacy systems may resist cloud adoption. 

A phased approach mitigates these risks. For example, hollowing out the core—migrating noncritical functions first—allows banks to test cloud capabilities without disrupting operations. 

A smarter path: Progressive modernization strategies  

Successful modernization requires a tailored roadmap: Modernizing a core banking system is not a one-size-fits-all process. Every financial institution operates within its own unique ecosystem, shaped by legacy systems, regulatory requirements, customer expectations and strategic objectives.

This complexity underscores the need for a tailored roadmap —a strategic framework that aligns modernization efforts with the institution’s specific needs and long-term vision. A well-crafted roadmap ensures that banks can navigate the challenges of migration without disrupting operations or compromising compliance. It also provides clarity on priorities, timelines and resource allocation, enabling a phased approach that minimizes risk while delivering incremental value.

By breaking down the modernization process into manageable steps, banks can transition to a cloud-native core in a way that balances innovation, stability and cost-efficiency.

Here are three key strategies to consider when building your modernization roadmap:
 

  1. Decouple and modularize
    Legacy systems are often monolithic, making them difficult to update, scale or integrate with modern technologies. To address this limitation, banks can break these systems into smaller, domain-driven microservices. This modular approach allows institutions to modernize specific functions—such as payments, lending or customer data management—independently, without overhauling the entire system. Over time, this strategy reduces reliance on legacy cores while enabling faster innovation and greater flexibility.

  2. Adopt hybrid or multicloud
    Use cloud banking architectures to balance flexibility and control. Not all workloads are suited for the public cloud, especially in highly regulated industries such as banking. A hybrid or multicloud strategy enables banks to balance flexibility and control by distributing workloads across on-premises, private and public cloud environments. This approach ensures compliance with stringent UK regulations while providing the scalability and resilience needed to meet evolving customer demands. Hybrid architectures also allow banks to experiment with new technologies and services without committing to a full-scale migration.

  3. Leverage ISV partnerships
    Pre-built cloud-native cores from independent software vendors (ISVs) accelerate time-to-value. Metro Bank used Mambu’s platform to launch a digital subsidiary in 6 months, complete with AI-driven budgeting tools. Building a cloud-native core from scratch can be costly and time-consuming. Pre-built cloud-native platforms offer an alternative, providing banks with end-to-end capabilities designed specifically for the financial services industry. These solutions are built to be scalable, agile and secure, enabling institutions to launch new digital banking propositions in months rather than years. By adopting a modular approach, banks can implement only the services they need while maintaining the flexibility to adapt as their requirements evolve.

By incorporating these strategies into a tailored roadmap, banks can modernize their core systems in a way that drives innovation, reduces costs and enhances customer satisfaction—all while maintaining operational stability and regulatory compliance. The transition to cloud-native core banking is not just a technological shift; it’s a strategic imperative for institutions looking to thrive in an increasingly digital-first economy.

The role of AI and automation  

AI and automation are revolutionizing core banking modernization by enabling smarter, faster and more efficient operations.

These technologies transform cloud-native cores into intelligent engines that not only streamline processes but also enhance decision-making and customer experiences. By embedding AI-driven insights and automation into the fabric of banking operations, institutions can unlock new levels of agility, accuracy and resilience.

  • Predictive analytics: AI-powered tools analyze vast amounts of customer data to anticipate needs and behaviors, enabling proactive actions such as pre-approving loans based on spending patterns or offering personalized financial advice. This not only improves customer satisfaction but also drives cross-selling opportunities.
  • Process automation: Repetitive and manual tasks—such as Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, fraud detection and compliance reporting—are automated, reducing errors and freeing up resources for higher-value activities. Automation ensures consistency and scalability while lowering operational costs.
  • Resilience: AI-driven self-healing systems monitor performance in real time, predict potential failures, and automatically resolve issues to minimize downtime. This ensures 99.99% availability, a critical requirement for mission-critical banking operations.

IBM’s cloud-based business architectures highlight how AI-driven cores can boost operational efficiency by 40%. By integrating AI and automation into their modernization strategies, banks can future-proof their operations, delivering seamless customer experiences while maintaining robust security and compliance.

IBM Consulting: Your partner for transformation  

IBM Consulting provides the expertise, frameworks and ecosystem collaborations required to navigate this journey with confidence. With cloud-native architectures and resilience-focused modernization, banks can achieve a future-ready core banking environment that enables continuous innovation, operational efficiency and superior customer experiences.

IBM brings extensive expertise to guide banks through modernization: 

  • End-to-end advisory: From roadmap design to execution, we align cloud strategies with business goals. 
  • Regulatory expertise: Ensure compliance with UK regulations through automated governance tools. 
  • Hybrid cloud mastery: Deploy secure, scalable solutions across IBM Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), or Microsoft Azure. 
  • ISV integration: Seamlessly connect cloud-native cores with existing systems. 

The shift to cloud-native core banking is inevitable.

By adopting a structured approach to transformation—leveraging ISV solutions, harnessing the power of automation and AI, and aligning modernization efforts with strategic business goals—banks can future-proof their operations. This approach helps drives competitive advantage in an increasingly digital-first economy. Institutions that delay risk losing relevance, as early adopters are poised to dominate the digital landscape. By embracing progressive modernization, partnering with ISVs, and leveraging IBM Consulting’s expertise, banks can secure their place in the future without compromising stability, security or compliance.

Putting AI to work in finance

This guide provides CFOs with a roadmap to harness the potential of gen AI, covering essential steps to prepare for its implementation, identifying high-impact application areas, and outlining the key requirements to integrate it successfully into their finance function.

