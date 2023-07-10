IBM commissioned Forrester to conduct the Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study by interviewing four clients about the value of their investments in the Randori attack surface management (ASM) and continuous automated red teaming (CART) solutions. The interviewed security leaders shared that by deploying the Randori platform, their organizations were able to detect shadow IT assets, rapidly respond to vulnerabilities like Log4j and redirect time previously spent triaging exposures to more proactive security exercises.

The June 2023 study noted: “Compared to their prior environments, interviewees reported between 50% and approximately 95% reductions in manual effort with Randori’s continuous security monitoring.”

Based on the in-depth client interviews, Forrester constructed a single composite organization that aggregated the representatives’ experiences with using the Randori platform. The composite matured its security to an ASM-focused posture in the first year with IBM Security Randori Recon and augmented its red team capabilities with IBM Security Randori Attack in the second and third years. Many quantifiable benefits were identified, including the following: