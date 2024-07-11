What is cluster computing?

At its most fundamental level, cluster computing uses a LAN to connect multiple, independent computers in a network. In the architecture of the cluster, each computer on the network is referred to as a “node” and is controlled by middleware, software that enables communication between each machine. Users of the cluster can use each computer’s resources as though they were a single machine, rather than individual machines connected via a LAN.

A computing cluster can connect as few as two nodes or as many as thousands. For example, a Beowulf cluster typically uses commercial grade PCs connected via a LAN and can be a relatively affordable alternative to a supercomputer for certain tasks.1

Kubernetes, on the other hand—a container-related, cluster-adjacent technology that’s essential to cloud computing—supports clusters of up to 5,000 separate but connected nodes. Kubernetes is used in many kinds of cloud deployments, including hybrid cloud and multicloud architectures, as well as DevOps and application modernization.