IBM Z® analytic software helps in uncovering insights and obtaining trusted, actionable results swiftly, without needing data movement. Apply AI and machine learning to your enterprise's most valuable data on IBM Z and use open-source frameworks and tools.
The following list organizes the analytics capabilities for IBM Z into different product categories, such as data insights, open source, transactional and data visualization.
IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
Advanced analytics software for real-time performance insights, helping to proactively identify and resolve bottlenecks in z/OS environments. With predictive analytics, it enhances operational efficiency and optimizes resource utilization across mainframe systems.
IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence
An analysis tool that helps visualize applications, data and jobs on z/OS®. It enables architects and developers to discover dependencies in a click, implement changes with confidence and keep documentation current and accurate. Use the capabilities of IBM Application Discovery for IBM Z and IBM Wazi Analyze to speed up your application modernization.
IBM Z Anomaly Analytics
This software provides intelligent anomaly detection to identify operational issues in your enterprise environment proactively. It uses historical IBM Z log and metric data to build a model of normal operational behavior. Real-time data is then scored against the model to detect and alert IT operations of anomalous behavior.
IBM Z Decision Support
Effectively manage the performance of your system by collecting performance data in a Db2® database and presenting the data in various formats for use in systems management.
IBM Z Operational Log and Data Analytics
A single solution that helps to accelerate the mean time to identify incidents and provide a hybrid application view of your IBM Z data. It accelerates hybrid incident identification with near real-time operational analytics. To do this, near real-time IBM Z operational data is streamed to an enterprise analytics platform or the included log analysis platform, or both. The included insights help to quickly visualize and search operational data to reduce the mean time to identify the cause of operational issues.
AI Toolkit for IBM Z and LinuxONE
A family of popular open-source AI frameworks with IBM Elite Support and adapted for IBM Z and LinuxONE hardware. Use verified support to deploy and accelerate the adoption of popular open-source AI frameworks on your z/OS® and LinuxONE platforms.
Python® AI Toolkit for IBM z/OS
A library of relevant open-source software to support today's AI and machine learning workloads. It is a collection of Python packages that can be installed and managed by using Package Installer for Python (pip), the common Python package manager.
Machine Learning for IBM z/OS
A transactional AI solution that runs natively on IBM Z. It focuses on accomplishing specific tasks, like scoring transactions in a highly efficient and optimized manner, often following predefined rules or protocols.
IBM Transaction Analysis Workbench for z/OS
A tool that provides a unified platform for z/OS transactional problem management, which enables you to look at individual z/OS subsystems or combine them into a single unified view. This includes the ability to replay or track the flow of the transaction within and between various z/OS subsystems.
IBM Z Table Accelerator
A memory-resident table-management system that handles row data in similar ways to a database management system but with substantially faster performance. It is ideal for organizations that need to get every ounce of power out of their mainframe systems to maximize performance and transaction throughput, while still minimizing system resource usage at the application level.
IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator
A single interface to analyze, temporally correlate and visualize anomalous activities across the z/OS software stack.
It analyzes standardized, synchronized, 5-second interval summary and exceptional data from the IBM z/OS Workload Interaction Correlator. Through this data visualization, analysis and inspection, z/OS Workload Interaction Navigator provides insights to IBM Z workloads and anomaly detection.
IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics
Effectively manage the performance of your system by collecting performance data in a Db2 database and presenting the data in various formats for use in systems management. It delivers the insight for IT Operations Managers, Performance Experts and Capacity Planners to make informed decisions about their infrastructure and application performance.
IBM Data Virtualization Manager for z/OS
Provides virtual, integrated views of data on IBM Z. It enables users and applications to have read and write access to IBM Z data in place, without having to move, replicate or transform the data.
Browse through our free IBM Z software trials with no installation.
Use machine learning to convert data from every transaction into real-time insights.
Modernize mainframe applications with DevOps practices and modern dev tools that include generative AI.
Use standardized tools and processes to simplify and accelerate software innovation, delivering a consistent and more productive developer experience.