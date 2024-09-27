AI platforms can help you harness the power of AI technology, driving a range of benefits for your business, such as increased automation, scale, security and more. These platforms enable businesses to analyze vast amounts of data, derive valuable insights and adapt swiftly to changing market dynamics, ultimately fostering innovation and a competitive edge.

Increased automation

Automation plays a pivotal role in expediting both the scale and pace of activities throufghout the data lifecycle. Once teams identify a successful, repeatable process, such as consistent data labeling, they can look for ways to automate it with machine learning. In this case, employing the AI platform’s capabilities to automate data labeling would lead to greater accuracy in predictions and enhanced usability of data variables.

More scalability

Scalability in both the training and production phases of machine learning models is vital, as constructing and training models on a local machine, such as laptop, has its limitations. This may be sufficient for smaller datasets, but data scientists will not be able to use this approach for more robust models. To scale, they will need a centralized workflow, which facilitates transparency and collaboration with fellow practitioners to align data to standards and monitor compute availability along with GPU and TPU usage.

Better integration

An AI platform should also offer user-friendly integrations that facilitate the use of open source software and libraries. Most platforms are already compatible with popular open source frameworks like PyTorch, TensorFlow and Scikit-learn, but for a comprehensive AI ecosystem, seek an AI platform that offers seamless and convenient access to open source platforms such as MongoDB, Redis and PostgreSQL.

Moreover, the best AI platforms are developed and sustained by organizations and teams deeply involved in the open source community. They contribute to research, allocate resources and offer their expertise, thereby enriching the diversity of skills and research contributions while expanding the array of innovative technologies accessible to data science and machine learning professionals.

IBM was one of the earliest champions of open source, backing influential communities like Linux, Apache and Eclipse, pushing for open licenses, open governance and open standards. IBM’s association with open source became even more prominent after its acquisition of Red Hat.

Additionally, it’s crucial to consider the deployment and usage strategy for your AI platform. Will it be implemented on-premises or hosted using a cloud platform? Is it intended for internal team use or to be accessible to external customers? These factors are also important in identifying the AI platform that can be most effectively integrated to align with your business objectives.

Enhanced security

Open source packages are frequently used by data scientists, application developers and data engineers, but they can pose a security risk to companies. Security controls are vital to help identify and protect against rapidly evolving threats. The best AI platforms typically have various measures in place to ensure that your data, application endpoints and identity are protected.

Key security measures include:

Network security: Network security has three chief aims: to prevent unauthorized access to network resources, to detect and stop cyberattacks and security breaches in progress and to ensure that authorized users have secure access to the network resources they need, when they need them.

Data security protects digital information from unauthorized access, corruption or theft throughout its entire lifecycle. Collaborator security: Collaborator security protects your workspaces by assigning role-based access controls to collaborators.

Improved governance

AI governance seeks to guarantee the ethical, responsible and compliant development and implementation of an organization’s AI and ML models. An AI platform with thoughtful governance capabilities allows for improved collaboration and coordination on model approvals, monitoring and compliance governance. AI governance is essential to instill trust and reliance in the data-driven decisions made by organizations using the insights from these platforms. This trust extends to meeting both internal compliance mandates and external regulations.

Lack of AI governance can lead to consequences such as inefficiency, financial penalties and significant damage to brand reputation. It can also hamper scaling of ML processes, making results harder to reproduce and risking errors due to incorrect or incomplete data. Penalties can be substantial, with bank operators receiving seven-figure fines for biased loan eligibility models, and potential GDPR fines of up to 20 million euros or four percent of annual revenue.

Moreover, ensuring appropriate user access is an essential element of governance within an AI platform as it can prevent certain roles from inadvertently making an error that impacts the whole system. IT administrators should have the ability to allocate accounts based on job roles, monitor user activities and facilitate seamless sharing and collaboration among practitioners.

Seek a platform that implements robust governance practices to ensure the standardization of data, the mitigation of bias and compliance with industry regulations.

Technical support

If you require assistance with training and education, reliable bug reporting and tracking, resolving issues or responding to emergencies, it is wise to choose an AI platform capable of offering the support you need.

A strong user community along with support resources (e.g., forums, documentation, customer support) can also be invaluable for troubleshooting issues and sharing knowledge.