Home Investor relations News Articles and news
A series of lines and colored boxes
2024
IBM and Palo Alto Networks to Jointly Provide AI-Powered Security Offerings

On May 15, 2024, IBM and Palo Alto Networks announced a broad-reaching partnership to deliver AI-powered security outcomes for customers.

 Read more
IBM Provides Historical Data as a Result of 2024 Segment Reporting Changes

On February 26th, IBM announced that it is updating its reportable segments in first quarter 2024 to reflect the way the company manages operations and allocates resources.

 Read more
IBM Provides Update to Management System and Reporting Segments

As we enter 2024, we continue to advance our hybrid cloud and AI strategy, with the completion of the Weather Company divestiture and updates to our management system.

 Read more
2022
IBM Transfers a Portion of U.S. Pension Obligations

On September 13, 2022, IBM filed an 8-K describing the transfer of a portion of its US qualified defined benefit pension plan obligations…

 Read more
IBM Provides Historical Software Segment Data to Reflect Announced Divestiture

In January 2022, IBM took another step in the execution of a more focused platform-based hybrid cloud and AI strategy with the announcement of the divestiture of our healthcare data and analytics assets...

 Read more
2021
IBM Provides Historical Data in Preparation for Reporting Changes

This article is the last in a series IBM is posting to help investors understand its historical profile and reporting implications following the separation of Kyndryl.

 Read more
IBM Provides Additional Information on 4Q21 Discontinued Operations

This article is the third in a series IBM is posting to help investors better understand its historical profile and reporting implications following the separation of Kyndryl.

 Read more
IBM Completes Separation of Kyndryl

On November 03, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl into an independent publicly traded company.

 Read more
IBM to Update Management System and Reporting Segments

On October 04, 2021, IBM will host its 2021 Investor Briefing to update investors on its hybrid cloud and AI strategy and go-forward business and financial profile.

 Read more
IBM Announces Kyndryl Form 10 Filing Related to Separation

IBM is taking an important step in advancing its focus on hybrid cloud and AI with the separation of its managed infrastructure services business into a new public company, Kyndryl.

 Read more
Strategic Update on IBM Global Financing

IBM Global Financing (IGF) is continuing to take action to support IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy and to optimize IBM’s capital structure...

 Read more
2020
IBM Provides Historical Data to Reflect Offering Realignment

In 2019, IBM updated its reportable segments and in 2020, this segment structure remains consistent.

 Read more
2019
IBM and Red Hat: Better Together

On August 02, 2019 IBM held an investor briefing, demonstrating how IBM and Red Hat® are better together, and ideally positioned to capture the hybrid cloud opportunity.

 Read more
IBM Completes Acquisition of Red Hat

On July 09, 2019, IBM announced the completion of its acquisition of Red Hat, positioning IBM as the leading hybrid cloud provider, and accelerating IBM’s high value business model.

 Read more
IBM to Divest Select Software Products to Centerbridge Partners

On April 04, 2019, IBM announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Centerbridge Partners, in which Centerbridge will acquire select marketing platform and commerce offerings from IBM.

 Read more
IBM Provides Historical Data as a Result of 2019 Segment Reporting Change

On March 27, IBM posted an article to the company’s investor website that discussed select changes made to its management system and organization structure.

 Read more
IBM Updates Reporting Segments in 2019

IBM is addressing the evolving needs of its clients, while supporting their most mission-critical business processes.

 Read more
IBM Global Financing to Wind Down OEM IT Commercial Financing Operations

IBM Global Financing is a leading worldwide information technology financier, providing client and commercial financing.

 Read more
IBM to Divest Mortgage Servicing Business to Mr. Cooper Group

On January 03, 2019, Mr. Cooper Group announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with IBM to acquire IBM’s mortgage servicing business.

 Read more
2018
IBM to Divest Select Software Products to HCL

On December 06, 2018, IBM announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with HCL.

 Read more
IBM Adopts New FASB Guidance on Pension Reporting Change Effective in 2018

Provides Historical Financial Information in Advance of First-Quarter Earnings Report.

 Read more
Latest IBM News