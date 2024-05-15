On May 15, 2024, IBM and Palo Alto Networks announced a broad-reaching partnership to deliver AI-powered security outcomes for customers.
On February 26th, IBM announced that it is updating its reportable segments in first quarter 2024 to reflect the way the company manages operations and allocates resources.
As we enter 2024, we continue to advance our hybrid cloud and AI strategy, with the completion of the Weather Company divestiture and updates to our management system.
On September 13, 2022, IBM filed an 8-K describing the transfer of a portion of its US qualified defined benefit pension plan obligations…
In January 2022, IBM took another step in the execution of a more focused platform-based hybrid cloud and AI strategy with the announcement of the divestiture of our healthcare data and analytics assets...
This article is the last in a series IBM is posting to help investors understand its historical profile and reporting implications following the separation of Kyndryl.
This article is the third in a series IBM is posting to help investors better understand its historical profile and reporting implications following the separation of Kyndryl.
On November 03, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl into an independent publicly traded company.
On October 04, 2021, IBM will host its 2021 Investor Briefing to update investors on its hybrid cloud and AI strategy and go-forward business and financial profile.
IBM is taking an important step in advancing its focus on hybrid cloud and AI with the separation of its managed infrastructure services business into a new public company, Kyndryl.
IBM Global Financing (IGF) is continuing to take action to support IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy and to optimize IBM’s capital structure...
On August 02, 2019 IBM held an investor briefing, demonstrating how IBM and Red Hat® are better together, and ideally positioned to capture the hybrid cloud opportunity.
On July 09, 2019, IBM announced the completion of its acquisition of Red Hat, positioning IBM as the leading hybrid cloud provider, and accelerating IBM’s high value business model.
On April 04, 2019, IBM announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Centerbridge Partners, in which Centerbridge will acquire select marketing platform and commerce offerings from IBM.
On March 27, IBM posted an article to the company’s investor website that discussed select changes made to its management system and organization structure.
IBM is addressing the evolving needs of its clients, while supporting their most mission-critical business processes.
IBM Global Financing is a leading worldwide information technology financier, providing client and commercial financing.
On January 03, 2019, Mr. Cooper Group announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with IBM to acquire IBM’s mortgage servicing business.
On December 06, 2018, IBM announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with HCL.
Provides Historical Financial Information in Advance of First-Quarter Earnings Report.