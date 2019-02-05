During 2019, IBM Global Financing will wind down the portion of its commercial financing operations which provides short-term working capital solutions for OEM information technology suppliers, distributors and resellers. This action results in a more focused financing portfolio with lower overall debt levels and refinancing requirements for IBM’s financing business. The wind down is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019 and conclude by the end of the year.

Delivering a high-value model requires ongoing investment prioritization, considering factors such as market attractiveness, differentiation, and the importance of products and services to IBM’s integrated model. The wind down of OEM IT commercial financing operations is further evidence of IBM’s continued, disciplined approach to both portfolio and financial management. IBM Global Financing will continue to provide differentiated end-to-end financing solutions, including commercial financing in support of IBM partner relationships.