IBM to Update Revenue Categories within Reportable Segments

We are making changes to the reported revenue categories within our Software and Consulting reportable segments to reflect the market opportunities and how we address them. These changes better align our portfolio to our core strategy and to the underlying business models. These changes also provide more relevant information to investors. These updates will not impact IBM’s Consolidated Financial Statements or our reportable segments.

The Software and Consulting segments will reflect these changes beginning in the first quarter of 2025. We are providing recast historical financials today to allow investors and analysts to update their models ahead of the first quarter earnings report in April.

The 2025 guidance provided at our Investor Day in February reflected these changes to our reported revenue categories.

Updates to the revenue categories within the Software reportable segment

IBM’s Software segment brings together hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients predict, automate, secure and modernize their environments. There is no change to the overall scope of the Software segment as a result of these changes to the reported revenue categories.

Beginning in first quarter 2025, IBM will report revenue and year-to-year revenue percent change for Hybrid Cloud, Automation, Data and Transaction Processing within Software. IBM will no longer report revenue for the Hybrid Platform & Solutions or Security revenue categories.

Business Automation has moved into Data from Automation to better align with the AI Assistants and Database assets. Data Security moved into Data from the prior Security revenue category to better align with our data assets. Data was previously reported as Data & AI. Transaction Processing: zSecure product moved into Transaction Processing from the prior Security revenue category.

Updates to the revenue categories within the Consulting reportable segment

IBM Consulting helps clients design and build open, hybrid cloud architectures and optimize key workflows and business processes. There is no change to the overall scope of the Consulting segment as a result of these changes to the reported revenue categories.

Beginning in the first quarter 2025, IBM will report revenue and year-to-year revenue percent change for Strategy and Technology and Intelligent Operations within Consulting.