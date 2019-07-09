This transaction accelerates IBM’s revenue growth, contributes to its high value model, and enhances its free cash flow generation.

As a standalone business, Red Hat has a strong financial profile, with revenue consistently growing at a double-digit rate. Red Hat is also a high value business as evidenced by its gross and pre-tax profit margins and strong free cash flow. Red Hat will be reported as part of IBM’s Cloud and Cognitive Software segment.

The addition of Red Hat will accelerate IBM’s revenue growth, expecting to add approximately 200 basis points over the next five years through a combination of Red Hat’s existing business, continued growth in Red Hat, and cross-selling opportunities across IBM’s software and services businesses. The transaction is expected to be accretive to both operating gross profit margin and free cash flow in the first year, and accretive to IBM’s operating earnings per share by the end of the second year, with the near-term EPS dilution driven primarily by a non-cash purchase accounting adjustment.

In an acquisition, US GAAP requires the buyer at closing to record the acquired deferred revenue balance at fair value. This results in a non-cash adjustment to the deferred revenue balance and a reduction to reported revenue post-closing. The level of adjustment will reflect the margin profile of Red Hat’s business, and deferred revenue will be replenished over the subsequent two to three years, given Red Hat’s high renewal rates and a stable and growing client base.

IBM acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for USD 190 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately USD 34 billion. The transaction was funded through a combination of debt and cash, with the incremental debt issued earlier this year. The company will continue its disciplined financial policy and is committed to maintaining its strong investment grade credit ratings, targeting a leverage profile consistent with a mid to high single A credit rating within a couple of years. IBM suspended its share repurchase program at the time of closing. At the same time the company is maintaining its solid and growing dividend.