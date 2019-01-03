IBM acquired the Seterus mortgage servicing business in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to help a client manage a broad mortgage portfolio, including high risk loans. IBM was successful in the mortgage servicing work, and the portfolio is now much more stable. The time is now right to divest this business to a mortgage servicing specialist, whose domain-specific expertise and scale can further advance this business.

IBM runs the world’s most critical business processes, bringing together innovative technologies and industry expertise through an integrated model, to help clients transform their businesses. Over the last few years, IBM has been increasing investments and skills in key areas such as AI and analytics, hybrid cloud, security and blockchain to facilitate client transformations.

At the same time, the company constantly prioritizes investments, considering factors such as market attractiveness, differentiation, and importance to IBM’s integrated model. This ensures the company is addressing evolving client needs, while driving shareholder value.

The mortgage servicing business is not core to IBM’s portfolio, and Seterus, an IBM subsidiary, has been run as a stand-alone business. This definitive agreement signed between IBM and Mr. Cooper is another example of IBM’s commitment to disciplined portfolio management.