On March 27th, IBM posted an article to the company’s investor website that discussed select changes made to its management system and organization structure that brought cloud and cognitive software under one organization, to more effectively address evolving client needs and prepare for the acquisition of Red Hat. With these changes, the company has updated its reportable segments. There is no change to IBM’s consolidated results.

The company will implement the new segment structure starting with first quarter 2019 results, which will be reported in mid-April. Today, the company is providing a view of the segment results on the new basis for the last 2 years, to allow investors to update their historical financial models in advance of the first quarter earnings report. The attached exhibits provide data for 2017 and 2018 under the new segment structure.

A description of the segment reporting changes was provided in the March 27th article. For reference, the article is attached below, and also available on IBM’s investor website.