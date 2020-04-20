In 2019, IBM updated its reportable segments and in 2020, this segment structure remains consistent. During the first quarter of 2020, the company realigned offerings and the related management system to reflect divestitures completed in the second half of 2019 and tighter integration of certain industry-related consulting services. Accordingly, IBM is updating its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment, Global Business Services segment and the Other – divested businesses category in the first quarter of 2020 and recasting historical information in the areas for consistency with the go-forward performance. To provide some context of the magnitude of these changes, total recast revenue in 2019 is approximately USD 0.3 billion of IBM’s total USD 77 billion. There is no change to the Global Technology Services, Systems, or Global Financing segments, and there is no impact to IBM’s consolidated results.