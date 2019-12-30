On July 17, IBM reported second quarter 2019 earnings. Performance reflected growth in high value areas of the portfolio across cloud, data and AI, and security. The company expanded gross and net margins, grew earnings per share, and had solid free cash flow. These results reflect the improving fundamentals of IBM’s base business. At the time, IBM indicated it would provide a view of its full-year earnings per share and free cash flow expectations, including Red Hat and related activity during its investor briefing on August 2, 2019. And so today, IBM is providing this update.

To provide transparency to IBM’s updated expectations, the company is providing a bridge from its previous view of at least USD 13.90. First, solid performance in the second quarter 2019 adds USD 0.10. Second, the acquired Red Hat business will also be accretive to IBM’s earnings. This is essentially offset by the interest expense IBM will pay on the additional debt the company issued to finance the acquisition. This dynamic will change over time as Red Hat base performance contributes more to earnings growth, and interest expense declines as the company reduces debt levels. This leaves approximately USD 1.20 of predominately non-cash dilutive items related to the acquisition, the largest of which is the USD 0.85 adjustment to deferred revenue. The remaining dilution includes retention payments, the amortization of stock-based compensation, and an impact from a higher share count given the early closing of the transaction, which resulted in IBM suspending its share buyback earlier than previously expected.

Regarding the tax rate, the company previously guided to an all-in full-year 2019 operating tax rate of approximately 11-12%, including a best estimate of discrete tax events for the year. With the addition of Red Hat, IBM’s all-in 2019 full-year operating tax rate will decrease by approximately 2 points, to approximately 9-10%. The 2-point reduction is fully attributable to the Red Hat deferred revenue adjustment and the Red Hat-related deductions, as the items are predominately in higher tax rate jurisdictions.

All of these dynamics impact the company’s income statement, but greater than 90% of the operating EPS dilution in 2019 is from non-cash items.

Putting this all together, IBM is updating its 2019 operating earnings per share guidance to at least USD 12.80. Given the non-cash nature of many of the transaction-related items, IBM is maintaining its 2019 free cash flow guidance of about USD 12 billion. As previously stated, Red Hat is expected to contribute USD 0.5 billion of free cash flow in 2020, and is expected to contribute to IBM operating earnings per share growth starting in 2020, as there will be less dilution than 2019.

Looking at the skew of business in the second half of 2019, as with the full-year view, the company is providing a perspective on IBM’s base business, and then adds in the contribution from Red Hat.

Given the seasonality in IBM’s base business, revenue is typically down from second to third quarter. This year, the company expects base revenue to decline between USD 1.3 to USD 1.4 billion from second to third quarter. This performance reflects both sequential improvement in the year-to-year performance of the retained business, as well as the impact of divesting about USD 400 million of quarterly revenue. On top of this base revenue, Red Hat is expected to add about USD 350 million of revenue in the third quarter.

Regarding operating earnings per share, through the third quarter IBM’s base business is expected to be 62% to 63% attained of the full-year 2019 expectations excluding Red Hat and Red Hat-related activity. This is slightly behind history, driven by the timing of the IBM Z introduction, and the skew of workforce rebalancing savings, both of which are later in the year. Looking at the impact of Red Hat and related activity to operating earnings per share, the company expects approximately USD 0.70 impact in the third quarter, driven primarily by the skew of non-cash transaction-related items.

The company’s all-in full-year operating tax rate takes into account an estimate of discrete tax events that by their nature can cause volatility in quarterly tax rates. The full-year 2019 pre-Red Hat operating tax rate of approximately 11-12% includes discrete tax benefits that the company anticipates will occur in third quarter and would decrease the pre-Red Hat operating tax rate to approximately 9% in the quarter. As always, discrete tax events will be recorded in the reported tax rate as they occur. With the addition of Red Hat, IBM estimates its third quarter operating tax rate will decrease to approximately 4% due to the tax benefits of the deferred revenue adjustment and other Red Hat-related deductions. All of this is taken into account in the post-Red Hat, all-in operating tax rate guidance of approximately 9-10% for the full-year 2019.