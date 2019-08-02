Investor briefings Home Investor relations Events ibm-investor-briefing-2019 IBM Investor Briefing 2019
August 02, 2019, 10:00 AM ET
Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and CEO, and several senior executives present to IBM's investors.

Agenda

  • IBM + Red Hat: Strategic Overview:
    • Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, IBM
  • IBM + Red Hat: Better Together
    • Better Together: Red Hat
      • Jim Whitehurst, Senior Vice President, IBM and CEO, Red Hat
    • Better Together: Sell more Software
      • ​​​​​​​Arvind Krishna, Senior Vice President, IBM Cloud & Cognitive Software
    • Better Together: Sell more Services
      • ​​​​​​​Mark Foster, Senior Vice President, IBM Services and Global Business Services
    • Better Together: Sell more Red Hat
      • ​​​​​​​Martin Schroeter, Senior Vice President, IBM Global Markets
  • IBM + Red Hat: Financial Profile
    • ​​​​​​​James Kavanuagh, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IBM
  • Q&A
