Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and CEO, and several senior executives present to IBM's investors.
Agenda
- IBM + Red Hat: Strategic Overview:
- Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, IBM
- IBM + Red Hat: Better Together
- Better Together: Red Hat
- Jim Whitehurst, Senior Vice President, IBM and CEO, Red Hat
- Better Together: Sell more Software
- Arvind Krishna, Senior Vice President, IBM Cloud & Cognitive Software
- Better Together: Sell more Services
- Mark Foster, Senior Vice President, IBM Services and Global Business Services
- Better Together: Sell more Red Hat
- Martin Schroeter, Senior Vice President, IBM Global Markets
- IBM + Red Hat: Financial Profile
- James Kavanuagh, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IBM
- Q&A