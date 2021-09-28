IBM plans to host a virtual investor briefing on October 4, 2021 in which it will discuss the business strategy, operational management system, financial profile of the business and mid-term model for IBM post separation, including its path towards sustainable mid-single digit revenue growth.

IBM currently expects to execute the separation of Kyndryl by the end of the year. The Form 10 filed on September 28, 2021 is subject to change and will be made final prior to the effective date. As the separation will occur after the end of the third quarter, IBM’s third quarter results, which we currently expect to report on October 20, 2021 will include Kyndryl in the consolidated results.

To allow investors and analysts to update their models ahead of our fourth quarter 2021 earnings report in January, IBM expects to provide a view of its historical results on a continuing operations basis by the end of the year.

To facilitate investors’ understanding of the growth dynamics after the separation, IBM intends to provide insight into the revenue growth contribution from the Kyndryl commercial relationship during its quarterly earnings reporting for the first year after separation.

Additional information including links to the investor briefing event and restated financials will be available on IBM’s Investor Relations website (www.ibm.com/investor).

Forward-looking statements and non-GAAP information:

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, certain statements made in this portal article may be characterized as forward looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. Those statements by their nature address matters that are uncertain to different degrees. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in the company’s filings with the SEC. Copies are available from the SEC, from the IBM web site, or from IBM Investor Relations. Any forward-looking statement made speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This article, the below-mentioned rationale for management’s use of non-GAAP metrics and the below-mentioned reconciliations are integrally related and are intended to be presented and understood together.

In an effort to provide additional and useful information regarding IBM’s historical results and forward-looking financial information on a continuing operations basis, as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), these materials contain non-GAAP financial measures, specifically 2020 free cash flow as well as a post-separation modeled free cash flow estimate.

Additionally, these materials contain certain Kyndryl non-GAAP financial measures, specifically 2020 free cash flow as well as a 2020 estimate of modeled free cash flow.