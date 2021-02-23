IGF is the captive financing business of IBM that includes client and commercial financing as well as a hardware remanufacturing and remarketing business.

Over the last few years, IGF has taken several strategic actions to focus on higher-value opportunities supporting IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy. These actions have improved its go-forward financial and risk profiles — continuing IBM’s disciplined portfolio and financial management approach and strengthening IBM’s liquidity and balance sheet position.

For example, in the second quarter of 2019, IGF began to wind down the portion of its operations that provided short-term working capital solutions for OEM IT suppliers, distributors, and resellers. Additionally, IGF implemented a robust process to reduce certain portions of its remaining financing portfolio as well as its originations in specific industries and geographies. Finally, in the fourth quarter of 2020, it entered into an agreement with a third party to sell up to USD 3 billion of short-term commercial financing receivables, at any one time, on a revolving basis.