On October 4, 2021, IBM will host its 2021 Investor Briefing to update investors on its hybrid cloud and AI strategy and go-forward business and financial profile. During that event, IBM will discuss a new management structure and reporting segments that will take effect immediately prior to the separation of its managed infrastructure services business expected later this year.

The purpose of this article is to help stakeholders better understand the upcoming changes to the management structure and reporting segments. Important takeaways include: