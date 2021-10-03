On October 4, 2021, IBM will host its 2021 Investor Briefing to update investors on its hybrid cloud and AI strategy and go-forward business and financial profile. During that event, IBM will discuss a new management structure and reporting segments that will take effect immediately prior to the separation of its managed infrastructure services business expected later this year.
The purpose of this article is to help stakeholders better understand the upcoming changes to the management structure and reporting segments. Important takeaways include:
IBM is addressing the hybrid cloud and AI opportunity with a platform-centric approach. An important step in advancing this strategy is the separation of IBM’s managed infrastructure services business into a new publicly-traded company, Kyndryl. Immediately preceding the separation, IBM will implement a simplified and streamlined management structure aligned to this platform approach.
IBM’s segment reporting post separation will reflect this management structure, with four reportable segments: Consulting, Software, Infrastructure, and Financing. The company will report segment revenue and pre-tax income for each, along with gross profit. Effective with the Kyndryl separation, Kyndryl activity will be reclassified to discontinued operations, and IBM reporting will focus on Continuing Operations. IBM will continue to provide an Operating (non-GAAP) view of its results.
The scope of IBM’s previous Global Business Services and Cloud & Cognitive Software segments are essentially unchanged. The portions of Global Technology Services business that remain with IBM are combined with IBM’s Systems business. All new segment names have been simplified, and revenue categories within the segments have been updated.
IBM Consulting helps clients design and build open, hybrid cloud architectures and optimize key workflows and business processes. While there is essentially no change to the overall scope of the Consulting segment (formerly Global Business Services), the company is making changes to the revenue categories reported to better reflect the market opportunities and how we address them.
Within Consulting, IBM will report revenue for: Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations.
IBM Software brings together hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients predict, automate, secure and modernize their environments. While there is essentially no change to the overall scope of the Software segment (formerly Cloud & Cognitive Software), the company is making changes to the revenue categories.
Within Software, IBM will report revenue for Hybrid Platform & Solutions and Transaction Processing. Revenue growth rates for Red Hat, Automation, Data & AI, Security and Health will be provided for additional transparency into segment trends.
IBM Infrastructure provides trusted solutions for a hybrid cloud environment, meeting client demands for scalability, security, and capacity. Products are optimized with AI to deliver new insights for business and operations.
Within Infrastructure, IBM will report revenue for Hybrid Infrastructure and Infrastructure Support. Revenue growth rates will be provided for two key areas within Hybrid Infrastructure: IBM Z and Distributed Infrastructure.