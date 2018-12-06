IBM runs the world’s most critical business processes, increasingly helping enterprise clients on their journeys to AI and to cloud. Clients rely on IBM’s innovative technologies and industry expertise to help implement these technologies, delivered through an integrated model.

Over the last few years, IBM has been increasing investments in the emerging, high-value segments of the IT industry, creating integrated offerings in areas such as AI and analytics, hybrid cloud, security, and blockchain. The company has also been building capabilities in industry-specific platforms and solutions including healthcare, industrial IOT, and financial services.

Delivering a high-value model also requires ongoing investment prioritization, considering factors such as market attractiveness, differentiation, and importance to IBM’s integrated model. This ensures the company is addressing evolving client needs, while driving shareholder value.

Several of IBM’s collaboration and marketing and commerce assets are increasingly sold as standalone products, with little integration with IBM’s broader capabilities. IBM has decided to divest these assets, with HCL well positioned to take these products to the future.