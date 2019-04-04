IBM has been reshaping its business to address the evolving needs of its clients, enabling their journeys to AI and cloud to advance their business transformations. The company has been increasing investments in technology and industry expertise to deliver integrated offerings in areas like AI and analytics, hybrid cloud, security, and blockchain – the emerging, high-value segments of the IT industry.

To ensure the company is delivering shareholder value while addressing client requirements, IBM continually reallocates capital and prioritizes investments, considering factors such as the attractiveness of the market, differentiation of offerings, and the importance to IBM’s integrated value proposition.

IBM’s marketing and commerce assets have been increasingly sold as standalone products, with little integration with IBM’s broader capabilities. In December of 2018, IBM announced the divestiture of its collaboration and on-premise marketing and commerce software products to HCL, leveraging an existing development partnership for those offerings. Today, IBM is announcing the divestiture of the balance of its marketing and commerce products to Centerbridge, a private investment management firm, which intends to form a standalone company for this business.