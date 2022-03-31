Security Services moving from Software to Consulting

To better capture the growing security services market opportunity through our consulting engagements, management responsibility for Security Services has moved to Consulting. Security Services will have greater access to Consulting clients globally and will be able to capitalize on the scale of Consulting’s operating model and discipline. As a result, Security Services, previously reported within the Software segment will move to the Consulting segment.





IBM’s reportable segments have historically included stock-based compensation and net interest expense allocations. As those decisions are made at the corporate level, these expenses have been removed from the business unit management system and will no longer be included in the reportable segments. This provides improved transparency of segment profitability and better comparability to industry peers.

IBM’s reported results will reflect these changes beginning in the first quarter of 2024. We expect to provide recast segment financials for 2022 and 2023 by the end of March to allow investors to update their models ahead of our first quarter earnings report.

The 2024 expectations provided in our January earnings call incorporated the divestiture of The Weather Company assets in the first quarter. Additionally, the commentary on segment expectations applies to the recast segments.