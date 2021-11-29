This article is the third in a series IBM is posting to help investors better understand its historical profile and reporting implications following the separation of Kyndryl. It builds upon the information provided in the articles posted in September and early November of this year, as well as IBM’s third quarter 2021 earnings webcast in October.

The September 28 investor article provided, among other items, a view of IBM's 2020 operational baseline for revenue and operating free cash flow.





The November 4 investor article built upon the September article and provided a view of IBM's 2020 operating net income baseline.





During its third quarter earnings webcast, IBM discussed the estimated impact of removing Kyndryl from its November and December consolidated results, with additional information to be provided in late November to move from consolidated to a continuing operations reporting basis.

Today, IBM is providing additional information on its fourth quarter 2021 discontinued operations. This, together with the information provided during the third quarter earnings webcast, will allow investors and analysts to update their fourth quarter expectations for IBM on a continuing operations reporting basis.

With the separation now complete, Kyndryl’s operational activity will be reclassified to IBM’s discontinued operations results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). As discussed in previous communications, discontinued operations do not include historical intercompany transactions between IBM and Kyndryl (e.g., purchases of IBM hardware and software) which were previously eliminated in consolidation. It also does not include the spending for shared services (e.g., finance, marketing, human resources, global sales coverage) that has already been transferred to Kyndryl. Therefore, IBM’s historical recast of continuing operations through October 2021 does not represent its go-forward continuing operations profile.

For the fourth quarter 2021, IBM expects approximately USD 1.5 billion of revenue and about USD 0.25 of operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share to be reclassified as discontinued operations. To arrive at IBM’s operating (non-GAAP) continuing operations reporting basis, investors should adjust their estimates of IBM’s consolidated results by these amounts. IBM’s fourth quarter discontinued operations will also include spin-related transaction charges as well as potential one-time non-cash items related to the Kyndryl separation. These charges will not impact IBM’s operating (non-GAAP) continuing operations results.