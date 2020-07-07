In 2010, IBM introduced operating (non-GAAP) results, to provide investors with additional transparency into the operational results of the business. The operating results exclude certain non-operating retirement-related benefits costs and certain acquisition-related activity. The non-operating retirement-related costs are primarily related to changes in pension plan assets and liabilities which are tied to financial market performance; the company considers these costs to be outside of the operational performance of the business.

In March 2017, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued guidance that changes the presentation of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit costs. This guidance is very similar to the view IBM introduced in 2010. Effective January 1, 2018, the company adopted this new guidance, and as a result, the company will align its presentation of operating (non-GAAP) earnings to conform to the FASB presentation of these costs within the Consolidated Statement of Earnings. While the presentation requirement under the new guidance is substantially similar to IBM’s operating definition, IBM’s operating earnings will no longer include amortization of prior service costs and will now include multi-employer plan costs.

A summary of the previous and current definition of operating earnings is included in the following table, which is also described in IBM’s 2017 Annual Report on pages 26, 27 and 96.