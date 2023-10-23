What is eBPF?

Generally, eBPFs operate as virtual machines (VMs) inside the Linux kernel, working on a low-level instruction set architecture and executing eBPF bytecode. However, the complex process of executing an eBPF program tends to follow certain major steps.

Developers first write the eBPF program and compile the bytecode. The program's purpose will dictate the appropriate type of code. For instance, if a team wants to monitor CPU usage, it will write code that includes functionality for capturing usage metrics.

Once the eBPF compiler converts the high-level C code into lower-level bytecode, a user space loader will generate a BPF system call to load the program into the kernel. The loader is also responsible for addressing errors and setting up any eBPF maps the program needs.

With the program bytecode and maps in place, the eBPF will execute a verification process to ensure the program is safe to execute in the kernel. If it’s deemed unsafe, the system call to load the program will fail, and the loader program will receive an error message. If the program passes verification, it's allowed to run.

Using either an interpreter or a JIT compiler, the eBPF will translate the bytecode into actionable machine code. However, eBPF is an event-driven technology, so it will only run in response to specific hook points or events within the kernel (e.g., system calls, network events, process initiation, CPU idling, etc.). When an event occurs, the eBPF will execute the corresponding bytecode program, allowing developers to inspect and manipulate various components of the system.

Once the eBPF program is running, developers can interact with it from the user space using eBPF maps. For example, the application might periodically check a map to collect data from the eBPF program, or it might update a map to change the program's behavior.

Unloading the program is the final step of most eBPF execution processes. When the eBPF has done its job, the loader can use the BPF system call again to unload it from the kernel, at which point the eBPF stops running and frees its associated resources. The unloading process may also include iterating over any eBPF maps the team no longer needs to free up useful individual elements, and then deleting the map itself (using the “delete” syscall).