Using Radial Basis Functions to Improve RAG Search

However, OpenSearch vector search results can sometimes contain noisy or loosely ranked results, especially when multiple documents are close in embedding space. This overlap can also occur when a search term is roughly similar to two or more documents. An example is a user query such as “updating my account”, which can refer to changing account settings or switching to a different credit card.

One effective way to refine these results is to introduce a lightweight Radial Basis Function Neural Network (RBFNN) to rerank candidate documents.

A Radial Basis Function Neural Network (RBFNN) is a feedforward artificial neural network that approximates a function or makes predictions. It does this process by representing the output as a linear combination of radial basis functions (RBFs) of the input vector and neuron parameters. An RBFNN can train and converge more quickly than a multilayer perceptron neural network with gradient descent and backpropagation because its architecture is simpler.

In a classification task, such as document reranking, input values are compared to centers in a higher-dimensional space in a hidden layer through a continuous function like a Gaussian function. Translating data points that can’t be separated in a lower-dimensional space into a higher-dimensional one makes them separable. The output layer then outputs the distance of an input point to a center, producing a prediction of the class to which that input point belongs.

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to combine OpenSearch with IBM’s Granite® Embedding model to create a reranking pipeline. While this process is meant to mimic how results might be pulled from a data lake in watsonx.data, the tutorial runs everything locally for brevity.

Each document description is stored as vector embeddings in OpenSearch and retrieved through a K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) search, which is built into the OpenSearch platform. The RBFNN then reranks the top results so that the most relevant result appears first.

The RBFNN consists of a linear classifier that uses a radial basis function activation function. This setup means that the model learns a decision boundary to separate the topics of one document from all the others.

Unlike in a KNN, the RBF function can handle complex and non-contiguous boundaries for a single document. When one document contains several topics that might overlap with other documents, the RBF can still correctly select the document because an RBF can learn multiple centers for a single class.

This approach allows you to create a reranker as a powerful post-processing layer on top of OpenSearch vector queries. The reranker takes the raw vector distances from OpenSearch and reorders them so that the most relevant result appears first.

The result is a simple but powerful reranking strategy that leverages the rich embeddings from Granite and enhances the precision of semantic search from OpenSearch.