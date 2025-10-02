Implement RAG with LangChain to explore IBM Quantum research

NOTE: Population of the vector database can take over a minute depending on your embedding model and service.

ids = vector_db.add_documents(texts) print(f"{len(ids)} documents added to the vector database")

Step 9. Query the vector database

Conduct a similarity search in the database to search for similar, relevant documents by proximity of the embedded vector in vector space. The query variable takes any user input as the search query. Take some time to craft your own questions. In the meantime, here are some sample questions to get you started:

· How do we validate the fault tolerance of each bicycle instruction?

· Explain to me what this paper is about.

query = "Explain to me what this paper is about." retrieved_docs = vector_db.similarity_search(query) # return a list of documents print(f"{len(retrieved_docs)} source documents returned") for doc in retrieved_docs: print(doc) print("=" * 80) # Separator for clarity

Step 10. Create the RAG workflow and generate a response to a user query