What is XML Signature wrapping?

XML Signature wrapping (XSW) is a class of cyberattacks that exploit the way XML signatures are validated in applications that use XML-based security protocols, particularly in Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) and Web Services Security (WS-Security or WSS).
Signature element wrapping attacks aim to bypass authentication and gain unauthorized access by manipulating the structure of an XML document without invalidating its digital signature.
An XML Signature wrapping attack exploits the gap between the signature validation process and data processing. The attacker injects a duplicate or manipulated element (like a forged SAML assertion or SOAP body) outside the signed portion, and the application ends up processing the malicious data.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Extensible Markup Language (XML) is a text-based data format used to structure and store data in a way that is both human-readable and machine-readable. It is used in web services, identity systems and data exchange between applications.
Like HTML, XML is structured with tags designed to represent data. It supports nested elements and attributes, allowing complex hierarchies.
XML is often used in SOAP, SAML and WS-Security protocols.
An XML Signature is a digital signature applied to XML data, defined by the W3C XML Signature specification. The XML Signature element helps ensure data integrity by asserting the data is trusted, verifiable and has not been tampered with.
A hash or digest is computed on that data.
The hash is encrypted with the sender’s private key to form the signature.
A <Signature> block is added to the document with SignedInfo, which contains the reference URI, SignatureValue with the encrypted hash and KeyInfo such as public key or certificate.
<!-- Other details like DigestMethod, CanonicalizationMethod -->
XML Signature wrapping attacks exploit the structural flexibility of XML to trick applications into processing unauthenticated data while passing signature validation. Attackers create a mismatch between the element that is signed and the element actually processed (typically by duplicating or relocating elements). The result is that the application uses unsigned content, even though the signature appears valid.
Here’s how XML Signature Wrapping (XSW) attacks usually work:
Attackers start with a real, trusted XML message, such as a valid login response that is digitally signed (such as a legitimate SAML response).
They move the signed part (the one referenced in the <ds:Reference URI=”#ID123”/>) to a different place in the document where it is still technically present but not used.
They put forged data in the original location. This forged data isn’t signed but is crafted to look legitimate.
Most applications look for data by tag name or XPath expression, not by checking whether it is the signed version, so they end up using the forged data.
The digital signature still checks out because it’s verifying the original (now hidden) signed part, not the forged part the app uses.
So, the application thinks it is working with a secure signed document, but it’s really acting on unauthorized, manipulated data.
This example demonstrates how an attacker can manipulate a signed SAML assertion to gain unauthorized admin access by exploiting weak XML parsing and validation logic.
SAML is an XML-based protocol used to safely exchange authentication information between two systems: the identity provider (IdP) and the service provider (SP). It enables single sign-on (SSO), allowing users to authenticate once and gain access to multiple services without repeated logins.
This is a genuine SAML request captured by a tool such as SAML Raider in Burp Suite. It includes a digitally signed section, known as a SAML assertion, which contains the user’s identity details. Within this assertion is the <NameID> tag that typically represents a regular user’s identity.
The request also contains a valid digital signature (<ds:Signature>), which helps ensure that the contents of the assertion have not been tampered with. At this stage, the request is secure, trusted and functioning as intended.
In the app’s response, it shows the user as logged in with the identity from the original <NameID> field (a normal user’s email address). The app is correctly reading and using the information from the signed SAML data as expected.
The attacker secretly modifies the SAML request by moving the original, digitally signed assertion to another part of the XML document, allowing the signature to remain valid and pass verification.
A fake <Assertion> is then inserted in its place, containing a forged <NameID> value such as admin@libcurl.so. The application ends up using this new, unsigned and attacker-controlled assertion instead of the original signed data.
This activity illustrates the core concept of an XSW attack: the digital signature appears valid, but the data processed by the application is fake and untrusted.
As a result, the application grants admin access based on the fake assertion injected by the attacker. It fails to verify whether the assertion it processed was the one that was actually digitally signed. This failure allows the attacker to successfully impersonate an admin user. The system allowing the user to log in as admin@libcurl.so clearly demonstrates that the XML Signature wrapping attack succeeded.
This example shows how a weak XML signature check can be tricked into trusting fake data. The attacker doesn’t break the digital signature. Instead, the signed data is moved elsewhere, and fake information is placed where the app expects the real data. The application then mistakenly processes the fake data, believing it to be secure.
XSW attacks generally fall into a few main subsets or types, each exploiting the way XML Signature verification and parsing are implemented.
Here’s a breakdown of the most common ones:
Method: The attacker moves the signed element to a different part of the XML document and inserts a malicious element in its original place.
Goal: The signature still verifies (because the signed data is unchanged), but the application processes the attacker’s injected data instead.
Example: Signed <Assertion> is moved under <Extra> and replaced with a forged <Assertion> that grants admin rights.
Method: The attacker exploits the use of XML ID attributes to reference signed data.
Goal: Attacker creates a duplicate element with the same ID but places it in a location that the application processes first.
Example: The signature references #ID-1234, but the parser uses the attacker’s fake element with that ID instead of the signed one.
Method: The attacker manipulates XML namespaces to confuse signature validation.
Goal: Change element interpretation or bypass strict schema checks while keeping the signature valid.
Example: Injecting a malicious <Assertion> element in a new namespace so that validation passes but processing logic accepts it.
Method: Modifies the placement of <Signature> inside the signed XML so that validation covers the wrong portion of the document.
Goal: Make the validator think everything is signed, but exclude attacker-controlled parts from the signature coverage.
Example: Move the original <ds:Signature> out of the signed <Assertion> into a wrapper and insert a new unsigned <Assertion> (such as <NameID>admin@libcurl.so</NameID>). The signature still validates but the app ends up processing the attacker-controlled assertion.
Method: Manipulates XPath queries used during signature validation to point to attacker-controlled nodes instead of the signed node.
Goal: Trick the signature verifier into checking harmless data while the application processes malicious data.
Example: Tweak the XML so the verifier’s XPath (for example, //Assertion[@ID=’A1’]) is manipulated to match a harmless node while an attacker-controlled <Assertion> with <NameID>admin@libcurl.so</NameID> sits where the app reads. The signature checks out, but the app processes the malicious node.
XSW attacks can lead to serious real-world consequences, particularly when sensitive data or critical operations are involved. These hypothetical scenarios highlight the potential impact of such attacks.
Scenario: An enterprise application uses SAML-based single sign-on to authenticate users. Each login response includes a digitally signed SAML assertion identifying the user.
XSW attack: An attacker captures a legitimate SAML response, moves the signed assertion to a different part of the XML document and inserts a forged assertion claiming to be an admin in its place.
Impact: The system validates the signature on the original assertion but processes the unsigned, attacker-injected assertion, giving the threat actor access as a privileged user.
Scenario: A web service application programming interface (API) uses SOAP and WS-Security to process requests. The SOAP message body is digitally signed to help ensure that the command is trusted.
XSW attack: The attacker wraps the original, signed SOAP body in a harmless wrapper element and replaces it with a new unsigned body that contains elevated privileges or unauthorized actions.
Impact: If the service processes the unsigned body, the attacker can escalate privileges or perform restricted actions like viewing or modifying sensitive data.
Scenario: An administrative interface allows users to submit XML-based commands, such as account deletion or password resets, protected by digital signatures.
XSW attack: The attacker moves the signed command to a secondary location and injects an unsigned command (such as deleting another user’s account or resetting an admin’s password) in its place.
Impact: If the application processes the unsigned command, it can carry out critical operations on behalf of an unauthorized user.
Scenario: A bank secures its fund transfer operations by using XML signatures. Each request contains transaction details such as the transfer amount and sender and receiver account numbers. Requests are digitally signed to help ensure authenticity.
XSW attack: An attacker captures a valid transfer request, relocates the signed data to a noncritical section of the document and inserts a forged transaction with a larger amount and a different recipient account.
Impact: If the application fails to strictly verify that the processed transaction is the one that was signed, it might execute the attacker’s forged transaction, resulting in unauthorized transfers and financial loss.
Scenario: An online platform secures its authentication tokens by using XML digital signatures. Each token contains user identity information and access rights and is cryptographically signed to prevent tampering.
XSW attack: An attacker captures a valid authentication token, moves the signed portion to another location within the XML, and injects a new, unsigned segment that includes elevated or unauthorized privileges.
Impact: If the server processes the manipulated section instead of the signed one, the attacker can gain unauthorized access or perform privileged operations, compromising the security of the application.
To analyze whether an application is vulnerable to XML Signature wrapping attacks, it’s important to understand how it parses and processes XML data. It is especially important to understand XML parsing and processing in security-sensitive contexts such as SAML authentication or SOAP messaging.
Here are some techniques and testing strategies to identify such vulnerabilities in real environments:
Check whether the application extracts elements like <Assertion> based on tag name, XPath or position instead of verifying that it is the element actually signed. This behavior is a serious warning sign of vulnerability to XSW attacks.
Use Burp Suite with SAML Raider to inject a fake unsigned element and wrap the signed one. If the app processes the fake data while the signature still validates, it’s vulnerable to XSW.
Insert a signed assertion in a hidden section and a fake one in a visible spot. If the app processes the fake data, it’s vulnerable to XSW.
Relocate the signed element (the one referenced in <ds:Reference URI=”#some-id” />) to a different part of the XML. Then, inject a new, unsigned element with a similar structure in its original place.
If the application processes the unsigned version instead of the one actually signed, then the application is vulnerable to an XSW attack. The app is validating the signature correctly but failing to ensure that it is using the signed content, allowing attackers to inject unauthorized data.
Send malformed assertions and observe verbose errors or inconsistent responses. These responses can expose weaknesses in the app’s XML security and validation logic.
Use tools like SAML Raider, SoapUI or custom XML test harnesses to apply XSW attack patterns. If the application accepts and processes any of the payloads, it indicates an XSW vulnerability.
If the app reads XML data by picking elements based on tag name without ensuring that it is using the signed, trusted element, it can be tricked into processing fake data.
To protect an application from XSW attacks, developers can implement strict XML processing, validate signatures correctly and ensure that only trusted, signed data is used.
Here are some specific countermeasures that can help to defend against XSW attacks:
Ensure that the exact XML element being used for authentication or authorization is the same one that was digitally signed. Doing so prevents attackers from injecting a second, unsigned assertion that the application might mistakenly process instead of the legitimate, signed one.
An enveloped signature is a signature placed inside the element that it signs. Enveloping makes it more difficult for attackers to insert malicious elements outside the signed content without breaking the structure, helping to prevent wrapping or substitution.
Use a secure XML parser configured to reject documents with duplicated IDs, external entity references or unexpected structure. XSW relies on manipulating the XML structure, such as by inserting duplicate tags or multiple assertions. Strict parsing reduces this attack surface by enforcing well-formed, schema-compliant input.
Tie the application’s processing logic directly to the XML element referenced in the signature (by using the ID attribute or signature <Reference> tag). Doing so can prevent the application from validating one element but unknowingly processing another, a core issue in XSW attacks.
Reject SAML responses that contain more than one <Assertion> unless explicitly required. XSW attacks often inject a second assertion. Ensuring that only one is processed helps eliminate ambiguity and reduces risk.
Use well-maintained and security-conscious libraries for XML digital signature validation (such as Apache Santuario or OpenSAML) with secure default configurations. These libraries often include built-in protection against signature wrapping when properly configured.
Validate incoming SAML assertions against the official SAML XML Schema Definition (XSD). Validation prevents attackers from injecting unexpected elements or attributes that bypass business logic or confuse the XML parser.
Ensure that each ID attribute used in signed XML (such as assertions) is unique and that references match only one element. XSW exploits can succeed by referencing one element in the signature while injecting another with the same ID or tag name. Enforcing uniqueness helps avoid this confusion.
These practices can reduce the risk of attackers exploiting XML structures and signature processing logic, effectively closing the door on many XSW attacks.
The KuppingerCole data security platforms report offers guidance and recommendations to find sensitive data protection and governance products that best meet clients’ needs.
Gain insights to prepare and respond to cyberattacks with greater speed and effectiveness with the IBM X-Force threat intelligence index.
Discover the benefits and ROI of IBM® Security Guardium data protection in this Forrester TEI study.
Access this Gartner® report to learn how to manage the complete AI inventory, secure the AI workloads with guardrails, reduce the risk, and manage the governance process to achieve AI Trust for all AI use cases in your organization.
Learn about strategies to simplify and accelerate your data resilience roadmap while addressing the latest regulatory compliance requirements.
Follow clear steps to complete tasks and learn how to effectively use technologies in your projects.
Protect data across multiple environments, meet privacy regulations and simplify operational complexity.
Discover IBM Guardium, a family of data security software that protects sensitive on-premises and cloud data.
IBM provides comprehensive data security services to protect enterprise data, applications and AI.
Protect your data across its lifecycle with IBM Guardium. Secure critical enterprise data from both current and emerging risks, wherever it lives.