What is a real-time operating system (RTOS)?

A general-purpose operating system (GPOS) and a real-time operating system (RTOS) both coordinate system hardware resources (e.g., CPU, memory, I/O devices, storage), yet they differ significantly in their focus and capabilities.

Operating systems—such as Microsoft Windows, Linux and Unix—focus on maximizing overall system efficiency and supporting multitasking, but they rely on non-deterministic scheduling. As non-real-time systems, they may not always complete tasks on time, particularly under heavy load or in virtual machine (VM) environments where resources are shared.

In contrast to a general-purpose OS, a real-time OS is designed for real-time applications and guarantees that tasks meet strict timing requirements, often within microseconds. The resources in a real-time system are managed with deterministic scheduling to ensure that high-priority tasks are completed within specific time frames, even under load. While an RTOS can support VMs, the overhead of virtualization may impact its ability to meet real-time demands.