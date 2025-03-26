What is a real-time operating system (RTOS)?

8 minutes
A real-time operating system (RTOS) is a specialized operating system designed to handle time-sensitive tasks with precise timing constraints, ensuring predictability and stability.
These systems are crucial in applications like industrial automation, robotics, medical devices, and embedded systems where delays or failures can have severe consequences. Real-time operating systems are also commonly used in high-stakes environments (e.g., aerospace and defense) where real-time responses are essential for safety and performance.
A general-purpose operating system (GPOS) and a real-time operating system (RTOS) both coordinate system hardware resources (e.g., CPU, memory, I/O devices, storage), yet they differ significantly in their focus and capabilities.
Operating systems—such as Microsoft Windows, Linux and Unix—focus on maximizing overall system efficiency and supporting multitasking, but they rely on non-deterministic scheduling. As non-real-time systems, they may not always complete tasks on time, particularly under heavy load or in virtual machine (VM) environments where resources are shared.
In contrast to a general-purpose OS, a real-time OS is designed for real-time applications and guarantees that tasks meet strict timing requirements, often within microseconds. The resources in a real-time system are managed with deterministic scheduling to ensure that high-priority tasks are completed within specific time frames, even under load. While an RTOS can support VMs, the overhead of virtualization may impact its ability to meet real-time demands.
Real-time operating systems began developing in the 1960s and 1970s to meet the needs of time-sensitive applications, primarily in the military, aerospace and industrial sectors. Traditional operating systems weren’t designed for predictable, fast responses, so real-time operating systems were created to ensure tasks met strict deadlines that could handle external events with minimal delay. Key innovations during this time included preemptive scheduling algorithms and improvements in task prioritization and interrupt handling.
In the 1980s and 1990s, commercial RTOS products (e.g., VxWorks, QNX) became widely used, particularly in industries like telecommunications, automotive and embedded systems. Standardization efforts like the POSIX real-time extensions helped unify the design of real-time operating systems. In the 2000s, the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded systems led to the popularity of lightweight real-time operating systems, such as FreeRTOS.
Today, real-time operating systems play a critical role in ensuring reliable, real-time operation in a wide range of apps, from medical devices to industrial control systems tied to critical infrastructure. Additionally, many real-time operating systems are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to handle more dynamic, adaptive and complex systems. For instance, an AI-enabled RTOS can analyze data patterns, predict failure and optimize task scheduling in real-time based on system conditions.
The RTOS market size was estimated at 5.97 (USD Billion) in 2024. Moreover, the market is expected to grow from 6.41 (USD Billion) in 2025 to 12.21 (USD Billion) by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.41% during the forecast period (2025 - 2034).1
Key features of a real-time operating system (RTOS) include the following:
There are three main types of real-time operating systems (RTOSes), each designed to handle varying levels of timing precision (often in milliseconds) and tolerance for missed deadlines:
Hard real-time operating systems are designed with strict timing constraints for when meeting deadlines is crucial. Any failure to meet a deadline can have severe consequences, making reliability paramount. Common applications of hard real-time operating systems include aerospace, robotics and industrial control systems. To meet these stringent requirements, file systems in hard real-time systems are often streamlined to reduce overhead, ensuring that data is accessed or written within the strict timing constraints.
Firm real-time operating systems typically require meeting deadlines, but they can tolerate occasional delays without causing significant issues. Examples of such systems include multimedia playback, networking and certain industrial automation applications.
Soft real-time operating systems focus on timely execution, but missing a deadline does not have critical consequences. The system can still function properly, albeit with reduced performance. Examples include desktop operating systems, web servers and some office automation tools.
A real-time operating system (RTOS) offers numerous key benefits, making it ideal for critical, resource-constrained applications:
An RTOS operates consistently and reliably, even under heavy load. This minimizes the risk of failure, which is essential for critical applications.
Designed to be lightweight, an RTOS ensures efficiency in resource-constrained environments, helping maintain overall system performance.
An RTOS ensures that the system continues to operate reliably, even in the presence of errors or faults. This capability is crucial for mission-critical and safety-sensitive environments where uptime and stability are paramount.
An RTOS optimizes resource utilization by ensuring that the highest priority tasks are completed first while using minimal overhead, leading to better performance in resource-constrained environments.
In safety-critical applications (e.g., medical devices, automotive systems, aerospace), a real-time operating system’s deterministic behavior and fault tolerance ensure that the system behaves predictably and remains operational, even under fault conditions, which directly improves safety.
An RTOS can efficiently manage both simple and complex systems, enabling scalability. Applications can be expanded or integrated with additional resources without compromising real-time performance.
By providing memory protection, task synchronization and error recovery mechanisms, a real-time OS helps to prevent system crashes, data corruption and unexpected behaviors, ensuring long-term system stability.
Real-time operating systems are used in a variety of industries where precise timing, reliability and predictable behavior are essential for critical applications:
Real-time operating systems are utilized in aerospace systems for flight control, navigation and mission-critical applications where timing precision is essential. Using high-performance computing (HPC), these critical systems can process complex data from various sensors in real time, ensuring quick, accurate responses that are crucial for safety and performance.
In robotics, real-time operating systems ensure the real-time control of robotic movements, sensor processing and communication. These systems need to operate with high precision and low latency, especially in industrial automation, medical robots and autonomous vehicles.
An RTOS is commonly applied in industrial control systems, such as manufacturing processes, plant automation and assembly lines. These systems require tight timing constraints to monitor sensors and other equipment in real time.
An RTOS is used in medical devices like pacemakers, infusion pumps and diagnostic equipment, where timely and predictable operation is necessary to ensure patient safety and device reliability.
In automotive applications, real-time operating systems support critical functions—such as autonomous driving systems and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)—where safety and responsiveness are key.
An RTOS is essential in telecommunications infrastructure, including mobile base stations and satellite communication systems, where real-time processing and low-latency performance are necessary for maintaining stable and fast connections.
An RTOS is used in defense and military applications for radar systems, weapons control and surveillance systems, where operational accuracy and speed are crucial to establishing mission success and safety.
These popular real-time operating systems (RTOSes) are designed to meet the specific needs of various industries. They are optimized to run on processors like Intel and ARM, ensuring high performance, reliability and efficiency across diverse applications:
Discover how a hybrid cloud infrastructure can power your AI strategy. Learn from IBM experts how to transform existing technology into an agile, AI-ready system, driving innovation and efficiency across your business operations.
Explore how hybrid cloud solutions can optimize your AI-driven business operations. Learn from case studies and featured solutions to see how companies are using IBM’s hybrid cloud to achieve greater efficiency, scalability and security.
Learn about the key differences between infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). Explore how each cloud model provides varying levels of control, scalability and management to meet different business needs.
Discover the hidden costs of scaling generative AI and learn from experts how to make your AI investments more efficient and impactful.
Learn the fundamentals of IT management, including why it's critical for modern organizations and key features that ensure smooth, efficient operations across technology systems.
Discover a range of tutorials and resources to help you manage and support IT infrastructure, from server management to cloud integration, storage systems and network security.
IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center is an OpenStack-compatible software platform for managing the infrastructure of private clouds on IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE.
Discover servers, storage and software designed for your enterprise hybrid cloud and AI strategy.
Find the right cloud infrastructure solution for your business needs and scale resources on demand.
Transform your enterprise infrastructure with IBM's hybrid cloud and AI-ready solutions. Discover servers, storage and software designed to secure, scale and modernize your business or access expert insights to enhance your generative AI strategy.
All links reside outside ibm.com.
1. Real-Time Operating System Market Research Report By Application, Market Research Future, March 2025