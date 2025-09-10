Public vs. private DNS: What’s the difference?

Significant changes have occurred in DNS and will keep happening as the related technology continues to advance and tries to keep pace with the ongoing global expansion of users.

For example, take the IPv4 internet routing protocol. IPv4 (Internet Protocol version 4) was developed during the 1970s and formally introduced in the early 1980s, predating the Internet Revolution. IPv4 addresses are 32-bit numerical labels that can be assigned to any device connecting to a computer network and are essential to serving communication and routing purposes. IPv4 addresses are expressed as long strings of numbers, separated at various intervals by using periods.

Based on laws of probability, we can calculate that with the number of integers contained in each IPv4 address, approximately 4.3 billion addresses are possible. And even that massive number has turned out to be insufficient to match the ever-increasing pool of tech devices that need to be connected to networks.

Enter IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6), introduced in 1995 to mitigate this “overcrowding” situation. The first thing that you notice when comparing the two protocols is how much larger IPv6 is, offering 128-bit addresses that are exactly 4 times larger than their IPv4 counterparts.

This increase leads to a pool of possible addresses so deep it’s challenging to envision. That figure is 340 undecillion, which is calculated as 3.4 x 10 to the 38th power and expressed numerically as 3.4 followed by 38 zeros. It’s difficult to imagine a pool with this much water would ever find itself fully drained. But such is the state of computer usage across the globe that its unprecedented growth would prompt such an enormous response.

In addition to providing four times the address space of IPv4, IPv6 includes Stateless Address Autoconfiguration (SLAAC). This feature lets devices configure their own IP addresses without relying on an external DHCP server, which also reduces network traffic.

IPv6 also uses an enhanced type of DNS record that matches a domain name with a suitable IPv6 address. That DNS record is called “AAAA,” and represents a significant step up from “A record,” which is the DNS record that holds an appropriate IPv4 address. The difference between an AAAA record (sometimes called Quad-A-Record) and A record is largely one of increased capacity so that AAAAs can accommodate the hefty 128-bit identifier being used.

One way in which A records and AAAA records can be effectively trumped is by creating a CNAME (which stands for canonical name). A CNAME is a type of DNS record that operates as an alias for certain domains or subdomains. One minor restriction that should be noted is that a hostname with a CNAME can’t enable A records or AAAA records that already bear that name.

IPv6 isn’t the only key protocol that’s been updated over time. The Transport Layer Security (TLS) is a highly encrypted protocol that safeguards web-based and other network communications. TLS is a 1999 upgrade of an earlier protocol called Secure Sockets Layer (SSL). Like SSL, TLS provides a means of authenticating users, stopping unauthorized access and upholding and checking data integrity.