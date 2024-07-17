By implementing Oracle, one of the world’s leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools, organizations can transform their business processes and significantly increase operational efficiency. Companies large and small are increasingly digitizing and managing vast troves of data. ERP systems like Oracle’s streamline business processes and reduce costs, leveraging information to help organizations make better decisions in rapidly changing landscapes.
The company serves 430,000 customers across 175 countries (link resides outside ibm.com) and offers solutions for thousands of use cases. Due to the highly configurable nature of the Oracle Cloud ERP system, almost no two implementations are alike. The platform has been used to modernize and unify the information technology (IT) ecosystem of major financial firms, simplify human capital management (HCM) across brands’ subsidiaries, and optimize reporting processes (link resides outside ibm.com) in complex healthcare settings.
The software provides an integrated and unified platform for disparate business processes such as supply chain management and human resources, providing a holistic view of an organization’s operations and breaking down data silos. Using automation, Oracle can simplify routine tasks to increase operational efficiency. And with its advanced reporting capabilities, the platform allows real-time insights into performance, allowing organizations to make informed and data-driven decisions quickly.
Implementing Oracle can appear to be a daunting task. And while the process, depending on its complexity, can sometimes take years, successful adoption has saved some companies tens of millions of US dollars (link resides outside ibm.com) over time. With careful planning and solid organizational strategy, businesses of any size can take advantage of Oracle’s unique cloud solutions, reducing costs and streamlining operations.
Migrating to Oracle requires thorough planning whether a business intends to adopt the platform for the management of a single process—such as finance or human resources—or migrate the entire organization’s operations into the cloud. For organizations embarking on a digital transformation, it’s crucial to visualize how an ERP system will integrate with every aspect of a business’ operations. Before beginning their Oracle adoption journey, business leaders should consider some key questions:
The planning stage of an Oracle Cloud ERP implementation is as important, if not more so, than deployment. The planning process will require significant input from a variety of stakeholders and departmental heads as well as partners from IT. Organizations should research each module thoroughly and decide which Oracle edition is best suited to their business needs, as well as determine the system requirements for the specific software.
The goal during project planning phase is to translate a deep understanding of an organization’s business requirements into an actionable blueprint for Oracle migration and implementation. Clearly define the objective of the implementation project and determine its scope, timeline and budget as well as create a risk management plan. This is also the time to determine which data will be migrated, as some older data may be best stored in a secure archive. It may be useful during this stage to consider what kinds of user training will be delivered in the lead-up and aftermath to deployment.
Since 2006, Oracle has offered an implementation methodology, the Oracle Unified Method (OUM, link resides outside ibm.com), a full lifecycle approach to implementing the company’s ERP software. For complex projects, consider training an internal team on OUM, or partnering with an expert third-party from the Oracle PartnerNetwork.
According to Oracle (link resides outside ibm.com), best practices for the planning process include five categories of information:
Once the project management team is assembled and the detailed planning phase is complete, implementation can begin. During this phase, the platform is configured to meet specific business requirements and core data migration begins. Oracle provides a variety of templates to facilitate item definition as data is catalogued and moved to the cloud. Typically, Oracle uses the acronym CIDER to represent the steps of Oracle implementation:
When the Las Vegas gaming and hospitality company Caesars Entertainment transitioned its financial operations to Oracle Fusion Cloud, it learned the value of extensive testing: Recently, the company’s Vice President of finance transformation imparted the lessons Caesars has learned (link resides outside ibm.com) and underlined the importance of giving testing your “undivided attention” and involving partners and suppliers in the process. He also recommended testing applications under “extreme condition” to ensure there were no surprises when the system went live.
A smooth and efficient Oracle implementation requires that prior to the go-live date, systems are tested frequently and extensively. Accurate, clean data and workflows prevent disruptions and downtime once the system goes live. Specifically, to ensure the accuracy of data, organizations should test the following variables:
After this testing process, a user acceptance phase provides an opportunity for input from key stakeholders. Executives, department heads and other team members who will be using the Oracle platform—and teaching others to use it—should be engaged in this process. If an aspect of the Oracle system doesn’t meet stakeholder expectations or is misaligned with the blueprint developed in the planning stage, it’s imperative to correct the errors and then re-visit the issue to ensure the implementation process meets expectations.
Following extensive testing and the user acceptance phase, it’s time for final implementation. Careful internal communication during the preparation and delivery phases will ensure the rollout goes smoothy. Organizations should make sure the systems, users, and organization at-large are ready for full implementation. During this stage, it’s useful to make a final list of outstanding issues to be addressed and fixed. Passwords and usernames can then be issued to team members. In the weeks before and after the initial go-live date, organizations should invest in training for end users and feedback sessions across business channels.
Assuming all these steps have been followed and team members across the organization have been informed about the new system’s best practices and use cases, deployment should go smoothly. During this phase, both the IT team and the project team should be monitoring the system’s performance along with the key metrics identified in the planning stage. Soliciting recurring feedback from users and key stakeholders will guarantee issues are identified before they arise, and that the system is running as intended. It’s also useful, following initial deployment, to host a celebration to congratulate the team on all their hard work, and to get direct feedback from early system users.
