The planning stage of an Oracle Cloud ERP implementation is as important, if not more so, than deployment. The planning process will require significant input from a variety of stakeholders and departmental heads as well as partners from IT. Organizations should research each module thoroughly and decide which Oracle edition is best suited to their business needs, as well as determine the system requirements for the specific software.

The goal during project planning phase is to translate a deep understanding of an organization’s business requirements into an actionable blueprint for Oracle migration and implementation. Clearly define the objective of the implementation project and determine its scope, timeline and budget as well as create a risk management plan. This is also the time to determine which data will be migrated, as some older data may be best stored in a secure archive. It may be useful during this stage to consider what kinds of user training will be delivered in the lead-up and aftermath to deployment.

Since 2006, Oracle has offered an implementation methodology, the Oracle Unified Method (OUM, link resides outside ibm.com), a full lifecycle approach to implementing the company’s ERP software. For complex projects, consider training an internal team on OUM, or partnering with an expert third-party from the Oracle PartnerNetwork.

According to Oracle (link resides outside ibm.com), best practices for the planning process include five categories of information: