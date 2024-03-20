What is ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce)?

ONDC was developed amid growing power concentration concerns in the e-commerce market during an era of rapid digital transformation. In India, as in many other countries, a small cohort of large e-commerce platforms grew into digital monopolies. This trend raised concerns about unfair trade practices, data monopolization and the marginalization of smaller, local businesses struggling to compete.

To address these challenges and democratize the space, the government of India (under the auspices of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry) began exploring the possibility of creating an open network for digital commerce. The goal was to build a framework that allows buyers and sellers to transact—regardless of the respective platforms they use—similar to how the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)2 revolutionized digital payments by making them platform-agnostic.

In July 2021, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) set up a nine-member advisory council to steer the initiative and guide pilot programs in New Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Pune and other cities. Within a few months, ONDC received its certification as a private sector-led, Section 8 nonprofit organization, after which several private sector organizations began integrating their apps and services with the ONDC network.

Since its launch, ONDC platforms have processed nearly 7 million orders, and the ONDC network has grown to more than 370,000 sellers and service providers across 588 “countable cities” (accounting for roughly 70% of Indian cities).3 ONDC protocols have been adopted by companies like Flipkart, Paytm, Pincode by PhonePe, Amazon, State Bank of India (SBI) and Meta (among others), with use cases that range from healthcare to fintech and agribusiness.

ONDC is also poised to become a game-changer in the food delivery sector, where it can drastically reduce commission rates compared to platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, which charge restaurants—many of which are small businesses—up to 25% commission.4