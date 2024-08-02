MySQL vs. MongoDB: What’s the difference?

It would be a mistake to assume that one system is leaps beyond the other in performance and responsiveness. Both MongoDB and MySQL perform fast, and both are powerfully designed DBMs.

MySQL is a legacy system

MySQL is designed with SQL and designed on a B-tree table structure, meaning that logarithmic interactions within the structure enable the server engine to quickly scan and search data sets for related data.



MySQL has two main components: A type of storage engine and the language used to work with data. The storage engine is where data is created, retrieved, sent and stored. The language is how to access it.

In the last decade, MySQL operated mostly with a non-transactional storage base, meaning that data is defined and separate apart from other data, making it easier to locate for updates. Currently, the system employs a transactional storage engine, but works with many other types of storage formats, such as CSV (comma-separated-values) or gzip (compression-based engine format).

MySQL is also node-based, so that search for data is hastened by the tree structure, creating an efficient search, index and query experience. MySQL employs this structure to store data in fields, or data sets, that are relational to other data.

For example, a company directory may exist as a data field of individual information, and the data field may include departmental information. In data terms, these are also identified as value pairs, or “key value pairs.” Both data sets point to a department as the key attribute, and the elements within the data fields further define the department, as in its purpose, employees and other relevant attributes. When structured in a MySQL database, these are related data.

Furthermore, you can run MySQL on almost any operating system, from Windows to Linux and MacOS — though historically, users note that Linux is optimal.

MongoDB is a NoSQL system

MongoDB is known as a NoSQL database, or non-relational system. It’s founded upon documents as the unit of data for search, thus making it an object-based system. It is written with and employs binary JSON language; it also uses MongoDB query language, which many view as a universal, lighter or more flexible structure with which to work. Additionally, MongoDB employs BSON — JSON-like documents that are binary coded into typically smaller files. Many developers find these easier to manipulate, making data management faster.



Like MySQL, MongoDB supports various storage engine types. But the structure is what sets it apart and for what many organizations view as a reason to choose this type of database system. It is structured with a dynamic “schema” design, which is a way information is ordered that makes it flexible and fast.

MongoDB is a particularly useful system for both structured and unstructured data. Structured data is straightforward — written content is an example. Unstructured data is more difficult to store and organize. Rich media or facial recognition are just a few types that MongoDB seeks to better manage as this type becomes even more prevalent in big data.