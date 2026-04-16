MFT vs. SFTP

Managed file transfer (MFT) and the Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP), also known as the SSH (Secure Shell) File Transfer Protocol, both support protected file transfers. However, MFT is a higher‑level system used to manage, monitor and automate file exchanges as part of business workflows. In comparison, SFTP is a network protocol used primarily for moving files over an SSH connection.
Organizations exchange vast amounts of data, spanning a wide range of sources such as internal systems, external partners, cloud storage and hybrid environments. This factor makes secure and reliable file movement essential.
As business needs expand, IT teams are tasked with supporting automation, large data volumes and integrations that go far beyond simple file sharing. Data is also accessed by more users, partners, devices and systems than ever before, heightening the importance of clearly defined user access controls and reliable security measures. Just as critical are the growing security requirements driven by regulation, customer expectations and risk management. Encrypting data in transit, authenticating users and maintaining audit trails have become baseline expectations for many enterprise environments.
Managed file transfer platforms build on secure file transfer protocols by adding monitoring, policy enforcement and governance, along with greater automation capabilities that drive auditing, scheduling, orchestration and file-transfer workflows. Together, these technologies give IT teams greater visibility and control over file exchanges while meeting security and compliance requirements and reducing the operational complexity of managing file transfers at scale.
SFTP is a network protocol used for the secure transfer of files between computers over a network. This network is usually the internet. Unlike traditional File Transfer Protocol (FTP), which by default sends data and login credentials in plain text, SFTP encrypts both the authentication information and the data being transferred. This encryption helps prevent unauthorized users from intercepting or reading sensitive information while it is in transit.
SFTP operates over the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol, a cryptographic network protocol for secure remote access and communication. As a result, it uses the same security mechanisms as SSH, including strong encryption, authentication by using passwords or SSH keys, and user identity verification.
An SFTP server runs as part of the SSH service and provides secure file access through a single encrypted channel over port 22. Because SFTP relies on this single channel, it is generally easier to configure through firewalls than older alternatives like FTP. Secure file transfer protocols such as SFTP are widely used in business, healthcare, finance and government environments where data privacy and regulatory compliance are critical.
MFT is a technology platform that is used to move protected files between systems, users business partners and endpoints, while providing centralized control and visibility across end-to-end file transfer processes. A core part of MFT is its security features. Many managed file transfer solutions support strong encryption for data in transit and at rest, robust authentication methods and detailed access controls.
MFT solutions typically support secure protocols such as SFTP, FTPS and HTTPS, while adding layers of policy enforcement and monitoring that basic protocols do not provide on their own.
Another important aspect of MFT is its automation capabilities. MFT platforms can automate complex file transfer workflows, such as scheduled transfers, event-based triggers, retries on failed transfers and notifications when transfers succeed or fail. This functionality helps streamline business processes and respond to transfer issues in real time.
Many industries with rigorous compliance requirements and data security needs rely on MFT to meet regulatory standards and support business‑to‑business data exchanges. By combining secure transfer technologies with centralized management, visibility and automation, MFT offers a scalable and efficient approach to handling enterprise‑level file transfers.
One of the key differences between managed file transfer and the Secure File Transfer Protocol is that SFTP is a single secure transfer protocol. MFT, on the other hand, is a broader, managed solution that provides additional enterprise capabilities—such as automation, monitoring, auditing and governance—supporting file transfer activities on top of transfer protocols.
Category
Managed File Transfer (MFT)
Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP)
What it is
Enterprise file-transfer management platform
File transfer protocol
Core feature
Secure policy-driven management and automation of file transfer workflows
Securely move files point-to-point and support basic file operations (uploading/downloading files, listing directories, creating/removing folders)
Scope
Cross-system workflows, users, partners, compliance and operational governance
Primarily session-level data transport within an encrypted channel
Technology basis
Supports multiple protocols (SFTP, FTPS, HTTPS, AS2); can also integrate APIs, connectors or cloud object storage
Operates as an SSH subsystem, inheriting SSH authentication and encryption
Security features
Encryption in transit and often at rest, centralized security policies, role‑based access, auditing and compliance reporting
Encryption and integrity protection in transit via SSH; data‑at‑rest protection and post‑transfer verification require external controls
Error handling
Automatic retries, checkpoints, recovery
Error handling is typically custom‑implemented via scripts or external tools
Scalability
Designed to manage high volumes, many concurrent transfers and multiple partners
Can handle large files and many connections but lacks centralized orchestration and workload management
MFT solutions provide many ways to move files across systems, organizations and environments, supporting both operational efficiency and data protection. Use cases include:
Organizations can use MFT to securely share data with customer, suppliers, service providers and other third parties. Secure protocols, encryption and delivery verification help protect sensitive data exchanged outside the enterprise.
In many environments, MFT supports enterprise application integration through file-based integration capabilities that manage data exchanges between systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) and data warehouse platforms. Rather than acting as a full integration platform, MFT typically serves as one component within a broader integration architecture.
Secure file sharing between on-premises systems and cloud platforms is a common MFT use case. Centralized control enables organizations to manage data transfers across hybrid and multi‑cloud architectures.
When dealing with very large files, MFT typically provides mechanisms such as checkpoint restart and optimized data transfer. This functionality helps deliver files even over slow or unreliable network connections.
MFT can automate and streamline files to be transferred on a schedule or in response to specific events. As a result, recurring processes such as nightly batch jobs and report distribution run with minimal manual intervention.
Detailed audit trails, logging and reporting features within MFT support compliance with regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Sarbanes‑Oxley Act (SOX) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). These capabilities can make it easier to track file activity and demonstrate adherence during audits.
Critical data can be routinely transferred to backup systems or alternate locations using MFT, reducing the risk of data loss and limiting exposure in the event of a data breach. This approach supports rapid recovery and maintaining operations during system failures or major disruptions.
SFTP is mainly used to transfer encrypted sensitive data over networks, providing a defined protocol for point‑to‑point file exchange over an SSH connection. It uses SSH‑based authentication mechanisms and a single encrypted channel for both credentials and data, which reduces protocol complexity and avoids exposing information in transit. Other common use cases include:
SFTP can be used to automate file exchanges between applications without human intervention. Scheduled scripts or jobs can securely push or pull files between internal systems, cloud services or partner environments. This approach reduces manual errors while providing encrypted transport and basic auditability, making SFTP well suited for straightforward system‑to‑system integrations.
Some workflows require users to submit files for processing or review. Using SFTP-based secure upload directories, organizations can allow users to submit data without accessing other files or system details. This approach is useful for HR intake, customer submissions, vendor invoice uploads or third‑party data collection.
Older systems might still depend on flat files and batch processing. Replacing unsecured FTP with SFTP enables companies to keep legacy processes while improving security. This approach makes it possible to enhance protection without rearchitecting entire applications.
SFTP use cases that overlap with MFT focus on securely exchanging sensitive data, automating system‑to‑system file movement and supporting compliance requirements through encryption, authentication and auditing. Both are commonly used for partner data exchange, scheduled batch transfers, backups and large file delivery. While MFT platforms add orchestration, monitoring and governance layers, the core use cases they address are the same secure, controlled and traceable file transfer needs that SFTP supports at a protocol level.
Despite their widespread use, SFTP and MFT are often misunderstood or incorrectly treated as interchangeable. The following misconceptions highlight where the differences matter and how these misunderstandings can lead to security and operational gaps.
SFTP is a secure file transfer protocol, while MFT is a managed solution that can use SFTP among other protocols. MFT platforms add orchestration, monitoring, governance and policy enforcement on top of basic file transfer. Treating them as interchangeable often leads to gaps in visibility and control.
SFTP encrypts data in transit and supports end-to-end encryption during file transfers, but compliance typically requires more than secure transport. Regulations often demand auditing, reporting, retention controls and alerting, which SFTP alone does not provide. These capabilities are usually delivered by an MFT solution rather than the protocol itself.
Many assume MFT is overkill unless an organization is extremely large or highly regulated. However, even mid‑sized organizations can benefit from centralized monitoring, error handling and standardized transfers. As file transfer volume and complexity grow, MFT can quickly become a practical necessity.
While SFTP is a low‑level protocol, it can support critical workflows when paired with scripting or automation tools. The limitation is not security or reliability, but the lack of built‑in visibility and lifecycle management. This is why businesses often start with SFTP and later adopt MFT.
MFT does not eliminate SFTP; it often includes it. Many MFT platforms use SFTP as one of several supported transfer methods. The difference lies in how transfers are managed, monitored and governed.
Email and basic web uploads can use encryption but lack strong access controls, resumability and auditing. Secure file transfer protocols are designed specifically for reliable, repeatable and traceable data movement. MFT further enhances this by enforcing policies across all transfers.
Neither SFTP nor MFT guarantees successful delivery without proper process design. Configuration errors, permission issues or upstream system failures can still cause problems. MFT reduces risk by adding alerts, retries and tracking, but operational discipline is still required.
MFT simplifies operations but still requires oversight. Certificates expire, partners change and workflows evolve over time. Treating MFT as “set and forget” undermines the very control it is meant to provide.
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