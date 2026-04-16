MFT vs. SFTP

Organizations exchange vast amounts of data, spanning a wide range of sources such as internal systems, external partners, cloud storage and hybrid environments. This factor makes secure and reliable file movement essential.



As business needs expand, IT teams are tasked with supporting automation, large data volumes and integrations that go far beyond simple file sharing. Data is also accessed by more users, partners, devices and systems than ever before, heightening the importance of clearly defined user access controls and reliable security measures. Just as critical are the growing security requirements driven by regulation, customer expectations and risk management. Encrypting data in transit, authenticating users and maintaining audit trails have become baseline expectations for many enterprise environments.



Managed file transfer platforms build on secure file transfer protocols by adding monitoring, policy enforcement and governance, along with greater automation capabilities that drive auditing, scheduling, orchestration and file-transfer workflows. Together, these technologies give IT teams greater visibility and control over file exchanges while meeting security and compliance requirements and reducing the operational complexity of managing file transfers at scale.