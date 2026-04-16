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MFT vs. SFTP

By Judith Aquino , Michael Goodwin
Published 16 April 2026

What is the difference between MFT and SFTP?

Managed file transfer (MFT) and the Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP), also known as the SSH (Secure Shell) File Transfer Protocol, both support protected file transfers. However, MFT is a higher‑level system used to manage, monitor and automate file exchanges as part of business workflows. In comparison, SFTP is a network protocol used primarily for moving files over an SSH connection.

Organizations exchange vast amounts of data, spanning a wide range of sources such as internal systems, external partners, cloud storage and hybrid environments. This factor makes secure and reliable file movement essential.

As business needs expand, IT teams are tasked with supporting automation, large data volumes and integrations that go far beyond simple file sharing. Data is also accessed by more users, partners, devices and systems than ever before, heightening the importance of clearly defined user access controls and reliable security measures. Just as critical are the growing security requirements driven by regulation, customer expectations and risk management. Encrypting data in transit, authenticating users and maintaining audit trails have become baseline expectations for many enterprise environments.

Managed file transfer platforms build on secure file transfer protocols by adding monitoring, policy enforcement and governance, along with greater automation capabilities that drive auditing, scheduling, orchestration and file-transfer workflows. Together, these technologies give IT teams greater visibility and control over file exchanges while meeting security and compliance requirements and reducing the operational complexity of managing file transfers at scale.

SFTP, defined

SFTP is a network protocol used for the secure transfer of files between computers over a network. This network is usually the internet. Unlike traditional File Transfer Protocol (FTP), which by default sends data and login credentials in plain text, SFTP encrypts both the authentication information and the data being transferred. This encryption helps prevent unauthorized users from intercepting or reading sensitive information while it is in transit.

SFTP operates over the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol, a cryptographic network protocol for secure remote access and communication. As a result, it uses the same security mechanisms as SSH, including strong encryption, authentication by using passwords or SSH keys, and user identity verification.

An SFTP server runs as part of the SSH service and provides secure file access through a single encrypted channel over port 22. Because SFTP relies on this single channel, it is generally easier to configure through firewalls than older alternatives like FTP. Secure file transfer protocols such as SFTP are widely used in business, healthcare, finance and government environments where data privacy and regulatory compliance are critical.

MFT, defined

MFT is a technology platform that is used to move protected files between systems, users business partners and endpoints, while providing centralized control and visibility across end-to-end file transfer processes. A core part of MFT is its security features. Many managed file transfer solutions support strong encryption for data in transit and at rest, robust authentication methods and detailed access controls.

MFT solutions typically support secure protocols such as SFTP, FTPS and HTTPS, while adding layers of policy enforcement and monitoring that basic protocols do not provide on their own.

Another important aspect of MFT is its automation capabilities. MFT platforms can automate complex file transfer workflows, such as scheduled transfers, event-based triggers, retries on failed transfers and notifications when transfers succeed or fail. This functionality helps streamline business processes and respond to transfer issues in real time.

Many industries with rigorous compliance requirements and data security needs rely on MFT to meet regulatory standards and support business‑to‑business data exchanges. By combining secure transfer technologies with centralized management, visibility and automation, MFT offers a scalable and efficient approach to handling enterprise‑level file transfers.

SFTP vs. MFT: What are the key differences?

One of the key differences between managed file transfer and the Secure File Transfer Protocol is that SFTP is a single secure transfer protocol. MFT, on the other hand, is a broader, managed solution that provides additional enterprise capabilities—such as automation, monitoring, auditing and governance—supporting file transfer activities on top of transfer protocols.

Category

Managed File Transfer (MFT)

Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP)

What it is

Enterprise file-transfer management platform

File transfer protocol

Core feature

Secure policy-driven management and automation of file transfer workflows

Securely move files point-to-point and support basic file operations (uploading/downloading files, listing directories, creating/removing folders)

Scope

Cross-system workflows, users, partners, compliance and operational governance

Primarily session-level data transport within an encrypted channel

Technology basis

Supports multiple protocols (SFTP, FTPS, HTTPS, AS2); can also integrate APIs, connectors or cloud object storage

Operates as an SSH subsystem, inheriting SSH authentication and encryption

Security features

Encryption in transit and often at rest, centralized security policies, role‑based access, auditing and compliance reporting

Encryption and integrity protection in transit via SSH; data‑at‑rest protection and post‑transfer verification require external controls

Error handling

Automatic retries, checkpoints, recovery

Error handling is typically custom‑implemented via scripts or external tools

Scalability

Designed to manage high volumes, many concurrent transfers and multiple partners

Can handle large files and many connections but lacks centralized orchestration and workload management

MFT use cases

MFT solutions provide many ways to move files across systems, organizations and environments, supporting both operational efficiency and data protection. Use cases include:

Data exchange with external partners

Organizations can use MFT to securely share data with customer, suppliers, service providers and other third parties. Secure protocols, encryption and delivery verification help protect sensitive data exchanged outside the enterprise.

Enterprise application integration

In many environments, MFT supports enterprise application integration through file-based integration capabilities that manage data exchanges between systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) and data warehouse platforms. Rather than acting as a full integration platform, MFT typically serves as one component within a broader integration architecture.

File transfers in distributed environments

Secure file sharing between on-premises systems and cloud platforms is a common MFT use case. Centralized control enables organizations to manage data transfers across hybrid and multi‑cloud architectures.

Large file transfers

When dealing with very large files, MFT typically provides mechanisms such as checkpoint restart and optimized data transfer. This functionality helps deliver files even over slow or unreliable network connections.

Automation of batch and scheduled transfers

MFT can automate and streamline files to be transferred on a schedule or in response to specific events. As a result, recurring processes such as nightly batch jobs and report distribution run with minimal manual intervention.

Regulatory compliance and audits

Detailed audit trails, logging and reporting features within MFT support compliance with regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Sarbanes‑Oxley Act (SOX) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). These capabilities can make it easier to track file activity and demonstrate adherence during audits.

Business continuity and disaster recovery

Critical data can be routinely transferred to backup systems or alternate locations using MFT, reducing the risk of data loss and limiting exposure in the event of a data breach. This approach supports rapid recovery and maintaining operations during system failures or major disruptions.

SFTP use cases

SFTP is mainly used to transfer encrypted sensitive data over networks, providing a defined protocol for point‑to‑point file exchange over an SSH connection. It uses SSH‑based authentication mechanisms and a single encrypted channel for both credentials and data, which reduces protocol complexity and avoids exposing information in transit. Other common use cases include:

Automating system-to-system file transfers

SFTP can be used to automate file exchanges between applications without human intervention. Scheduled scripts or jobs can securely push or pull files between internal systems, cloud services or partner environments. This approach reduces manual errors while providing encrypted transport and basic auditability, making SFTP well suited for straightforward system‑to‑system integrations.

Secure drop zones for internal or external users

Some workflows require users to submit files for processing or review. Using SFTP-based secure upload directories, organizations can allow users to submit data without accessing other files or system details. This approach is useful for HR intake, customer submissions, vendor invoice uploads or third‑party data collection.

Modernizing legacy file transfer workflows

Older systems might still depend on flat files and batch processing. Replacing unsecured FTP with SFTP enables companies to keep legacy processes while improving security. This approach makes it possible to enhance protection without rearchitecting entire applications.

Additional use cases

SFTP use cases that overlap with MFT focus on securely exchanging sensitive data, automating system‑to‑system file movement and supporting compliance requirements through encryption, authentication and auditing. Both are commonly used for partner data exchange, scheduled batch transfers, backups and large file delivery. While MFT platforms add orchestration, monitoring and governance layers, the core use cases they address are the same secure, controlled and traceable file transfer needs that SFTP supports at a protocol level.

Common SFTP and MFT misconceptions

Despite their widespread use, SFTP and MFT are often misunderstood or incorrectly treated as interchangeable. The following misconceptions highlight where the differences matter and how these misunderstandings can lead to security and operational gaps.

Belief: SFTP and MFT are the same thing

SFTP is a secure file transfer protocol, while MFT is a managed solution that can use SFTP among other protocols. MFT platforms add orchestration, monitoring, governance and policy enforcement on top of basic file transfer. Treating them as interchangeable often leads to gaps in visibility and control.
Belief: Using SFTP alone automatically meets compliance requirements

SFTP encrypts data in transit and supports end-to-end encryption during file transfers, but compliance typically requires more than secure transport. Regulations often demand auditing, reporting, retention controls and alerting, which SFTP alone does not provide. These capabilities are usually delivered by an MFT solution rather than the protocol itself.
Belief: MFT is only necessary for very large enterprises

Many assume MFT is overkill unless an organization is extremely large or highly regulated. However, even mid‑sized organizations can benefit from centralized monitoring, error handling and standardized transfers. As file transfer volume and complexity grow, MFT can quickly become a practical necessity.
Belief: SFTP is too simple for business critical workflows

While SFTP is a low‑level protocol, it can support critical workflows when paired with scripting or automation tools. The limitation is not security or reliability, but the lack of built‑in visibility and lifecycle management. This is why businesses often start with SFTP and later adopt MFT.
Belief: MFT replaces the need for SFTP

MFT does not eliminate SFTP; it often includes it. Many MFT platforms use SFTP as one of several supported transfer methods. The difference lies in how transfers are managed, monitored and governed.
Belief: Email and HTTPS uploads are equivalent to secure file transfer

Email and basic web uploads can use encryption but lack strong access controls, resumability and auditing. Secure file transfer protocols are designed specifically for reliable, repeatable and traceable data movement. MFT further enhances this by enforcing policies across all transfers.
Belief: Secure transfer tools prevent data loss on their own

Neither SFTP nor MFT guarantees successful delivery without proper process design. Configuration errors, permission issues or upstream system failures can still cause problems. MFT reduces risk by adding alerts, retries and tracking, but operational discipline is still required.
Belief: Once implemented, MFT requires little ongoing management

MFT simplifies operations but still requires oversight. Certificates expire, partners change and workflows evolve over time. Treating MFT as “set and forget” undermines the very control it is meant to provide.

Authors

Judith Aquino

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Michael Goodwin

Staff Editor, Automation & ITOps

IBM Think
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