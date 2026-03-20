What is headcount planning?

A business’s most valuable asset is its people; this is why headcount planning is a crucial function for building a successful enterprise.

The headcount planning process helps finance teams analyze current workforce levels, forecast future staffing needs, and develop strategies to recruit and retain employees aligned with overall business goals and business strategies. It typically involves analyzing business needs, setting hiring targets and reskilling or upskilling current employees.

At a fundamental level, organizations are reimagining what they need from their people to succeed, especially as technological disruption is altering and reshaping talent requirements. Modern workforce planning software helps financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams with effective headcount planning through real-time data and analytics, enabling teams to respond to staffing needs quickly and make data-driven decisions.

A report from IBM Institute for Business Value found that the human resources (HR) function is set to undergo a massive evolution toward intelligent automation, and organizations need to prepare. By 2027, most HR professionals will be augmenting their employees with advanced AI tools. While HR leaders predict upskilling needs, the shift doesn’t necessarily mean a smaller team. Instead, the report projects a slight increase in headcount as roles shift.