GIS technology provides insights that are key to many industries and disciplines.

Urban planning

Governments use GIS data and GIS-based solutions for urban planning: zoning and land use projects, natural disaster and health event response, roadway system and building design, utility distribution, energy production, and waste and resource management. For example, planners in fire-prone California use tools that incorporate remote sensing, vector data and satellite images to formulate disaster response plans and optimal placement of fire hydrants. And the State of Arizona uses GIS technology to manage its portfolio of over nine million acres of land.

Weather forecasting

As extreme weather events increase in intensity and frequency across the globe, planning and preparing for them is crucial for governments and organizations alike. Software solutions that combine geospatial data, GIS mapping and advanced environmental analytics enable organizations to make different types of weather-related data actionable. More accurate forecasts use real-time data and digital maps to help companies better predict and respond to weather events, reducing impacts to operations.

Enterprise decision-making

GIS software enables strategic business decisions in areas such as transportation and delivery management, real estate portfolio management, customer segmentation and more.

For example, companies use GIS technology to ensure resources, including equipment and employees, are where they need to be—in-house or off-property. Integrating GIS, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud and mobile technologies into field service management (FSM) makes the most current information available to field service technicians. Efficient field service management ensures technicians respond to and resolve customer issues quickly, reducing service downtime and costs while increasing customer satisfaction.

Agriculture

GIS technology makes productive, sustainable farming possible by providing accurate, comprehensive data. Insights pertaining to land changes affecting crop health and where certain crops will grow better help improve decision-making and make crop management more efficient.

For example, smallholder farms are critical for a secure global food supply but they’re also particularly vulnerable to weather-related and climate-related variables. A technical-based solution built by the Plan21 Foundation and IBM shows how insights from a variety of sources, including weather and agronomic data, helps farmers better adapt to climate change. Read more about the initiative here.

Additionally, IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife have created a tool to help improve crop management strategies. Low-cost sensors placed in the soil record moisture and temperature levels to provide insights into when and how much water crops need. The data from this soil and water analysis helps farmers improve yields while reducing costs and pollution runoff.

Utilities

GIS technology and geospatial data provide accurate forecasting to help utility companies better predict, plan and recover from serious weather events, minimizing power disruptions and improving restoration times. Insight into networks enables utility companies to improve operational efficiency and reliability for traditional and renewable energy sources regardless of weather conditions.

Utility companies can also run more efficiently when they understand weather-based demand patterns using location intelligence.

Further, GIS technology enables utility companies to inspect thousands of miles of power lines to ensure maximum performance. Optimizing crew schedules and shifting to proactive maintenance helps minimize downtime while increasing customer satisfaction.

Climate change

GIS technology can be an effective tool in the fight against climate change by providing a comprehensive view of current environmental issues and how they will evolve. Detailed visualizations enable organizations to monitor risks, anticipate potential issues and look for solutions.

For instance, GIS tools help scientists better understand changing weather patterns which helps governments and organizations make better strategic decisions. Intelligence-based data and satellite imagery ensure that first responders and recovery workers are where they’re needed most—and when the crisis is under control, GIS can assist in making sure structures and services are back up and running.

Additionally, as more governments and organizations seek to reduce their carbon footprint, questions like, “where is the best place to put a windfarm?” or “does this building receive enough sunlight to install solar panels?” can be answered by geospatial data and GIS.